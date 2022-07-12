Chadwick Boseman, Norm Macdonald and Jessica Walter Earn Posthumous Emmy Nominations

Chadwick Boseman, Norm Macdonald and Jessica Walter each received posthumous 2022 Emmy nominations.

Boseman, who passed away in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer, earned a best character voice-over nod for his role as Star Lord T’Challa in the Marvel Studios and Disney+ series What If…? episode “What If… T’Challa Became A Star-Lord?” He was also nominated for a posthumous Oscar for lead actor for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Boseman’s legacy remains inseparable from mainstream culture — his breakout work in Black Panther helped propel that film to become the first superhero movie ever nominated for best picture at the Academy Awards. The film’s sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is scheduled for release later this year, with Ryan Coogler returning to direct.

Macdonald’s nom comes from his final comedy special, Nothing Special, which debuted on Netflix. He’s nominated in the category of outstanding variety special (pre-recorded), his first time being recognized by the Television Academy. The standup set was recorded in the comedy legend’s living room during the pandemic and is followed by a discussion with several of his peers, including Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, Adam Sandler, David Spade, Conan O’Brien and Molly Shannon. Macdonald is credited as the writer and co-director on the project. He also served as an executive producer on the piece. Macdonald died last September after a nine-year, private battle with cancer.

Walter, who passed away in March 2021, was nominated for her voice work on the animated series Archer, her second consecutive posthumous nod for her acting on the show. Her character, Malory, was bid adieu in the finale of season 12. In addition to her Archer noms, she’s been recognized four other times by the Emmys, and won a trophy in 1975 for her titular role in the limited series Amy Prentiss.

Some other previous posthumous nominees include Fred Willard for Modern Family, Lynn Shelton for Little Fires Everywhere and Orthodox, Carrie Fisher for Catastrophe and Anthony Bourdain for Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. Legends like Ingrid Bergman and Audrey Hepburn are among a small circle of nominees to have won posthumously. The last performer to take home a posthumous trophy at the Emmys is Raúl Juliá, for The Burning Season in 1980.

The 2022 Emmy Award nominations were announced on Tuesday morning. The Emmys are set to air live at 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT across the country on NBC on Sept. 19 and stream live for the first time on Peacock.