Charissa Gilmore Elevated at Disney

Charissa Gilmore continues to climb the ladder at the Mouse House.

The exec, who has been with Disney for more than three decades, has been promoted to senior vp corporate communications. Formerly vp corporate communications, Gilmore continues to report to Disney general entertainment chairman Peter Rice.

“Charissa’s such an important and trusted partner to me and my leadership team, as well as to her colleagues throughout the company,” Rice said in a statement announcing the news Tuesday. “Beyond her exceptional professional expertise, I deeply value her thoughtful advice, her candid feedback and her ability to maintain poise under pressure. We’re extremely fortunate to have her guiding our communications strategy and leading our efforts to share the Disney story with the world.”

Gilmore oversees all corporate communications across 20th Television, ABC Entertainment, ABC News, ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, Freeform, FX, Hulu originals, National Geographic and Onyx Collective. She’s charged with setting strategy, corporate messaging, executive communications, internal communications, public relations, corporate social responsibility, issues management and the shared functions for events planning, promotions, visual communications, editorial and photo operations.

“After more than 30 years, I still feel the pride and excitement that I did when I first joined Disney,” Gilmore said. “It’s been a dream to work for a company in the business of storytelling and with brilliant colleagues who are passionate, creative and supportive. I am very grateful to Peter for setting a high bar for exceptional programming, and then providing all of us with the encouragement and resources needed to succeed; and I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to work with a world-class leadership team that is truly the best in the business.”

Gilmore started at Disney in the marketing team at the former Buena Vista Television, working on PR, promotions and synergy for film and TV international distribution. She’s also served as vp digital media for Disney ABC TV, and as former Disney Media Network co-chair Anne Sweeney’s chief of staff. She’s also worked in the company’s global distribution division and at ABC Studios, where she helped launch hit series including Grey’s Anatomy, Lost and Desperate Housewives. She won the Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Award for her efforts launching Alias.