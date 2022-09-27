‘Charite,’ ‘Ku’Damm’ Producer Benjamin Benedict Joins Leonine (Exclusive)

Benjamin Benedict, one of Germany’s leading producers of high-end TV drama, has joined German mini-major Leonine Studios.

As of Nov. 1, Benedict will join the management team of Leonine-owned W&B Television and run the production outfit together with Oliver Vogel, Max Wiedemann and Quirin Berg.

Benedict is currently managing director at German TV powerhouse UFA Fiction, where his small-screen success stories include period dramas Charite, Ku’Damm and the International Emmy-winning miniseries Generation War.

W&B Television, set up by The Lives of Others producer Wiedemann and Berg, has produced such cutting-edge series as Netflix’s time-traveling mystery drama Dark, gangster thriller 4 Blocks for TNT/Turner in Germany, as well as Sky’s crime mystery horror series Pagan Peak. The group is currently in production on the Amazon Prime series The Gryphon, an adaptation of Wolfgang Hohlbein’s fantasy bestseller.

Leonine, which is owned by private equity giant KKR, acquired W&B Television from Endemol Shine in 2019.

“Wiedemann & Berg is an outstanding and pioneering company, repeatedly setting new benchmarks for successful storytelling. Their demand for quality and popularity as well as their artistic and commercial successes are impressive and very inspiring,” said Benedict in a statement. “I’ve known Quirin and Max for over 15 years and really appreciate and admire their work and creativity. In spring of this year, we agreed on a future together.”

Berg who acts as chief production and chief creative officer for all of Leonine Studios, said the “exceptional quality, the range of subjects and successes” in Benedict’s work “makes him an absolutely outstanding figure in the film and series world.”