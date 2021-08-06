Charlamagne tha God’s Comedy Central Show Sets Creative Team (Exclusive)

Charlamagne tha God’s Comedy Central late night show is taking shape.

Tha God’s Honest Truth, co-created by Charlamagne (Lenard McKelvey) and Stephen Colbert, has named Rachael Edwards as executive producer and showrunner, Charles McBee as head writer and Lisa Goumelle as executive in charge of production.

All three have history with McKelvey or ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Group, which is producing the weekly series. The show will use “deep dives, sketches and social experiments” to explore social issues, with Charlamagne’s influential and opinionated point of view serving as the guidepost.

Edwards worked on Charlamagne’s MTV2 show Uncommon Sense and was a producer of Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘n’ Out at MTV. Most recently she was a co-executive producer on All Her With Angela Rye at Quibi and has produced titles for audio streamer LiveXLive and digital platform SoulPancake.

McBee is a stand-up comic and writer who also worked on Uncommon Sense and has written for MTV’s Video Music Awards, VH1’s Hip Hop Honors and the 2021 Golden Globes. His stand-up work has been featured on the syndicated show Laughs and AXS TV’s Gotham Comedy Live.

Goumelle comes to Tha God’s Honest Truth from Complex Networks, where she oversaw production on series including Complex News, Everyday Struggle and Group Therapy With Nileseyy Niles. She previously worked on MTV’s True Life and White People, VH1’s Love and Hip Hop: New York and Bravo’s Real Housewives of Potomac.

McKelvey and Colbert executive produce Tha God’s Honest Truth with Edwards, Aaron McGruder, Karen Kinney, James Dixon, Chris Licht and Norman Aladjem. For MTV Entertainment Studios, Ari Pearce and Kristyn Deignan are exec producers and Matthew Parillo is executive in charge of production.