‘Tha God’s Honest Truth’ Renewed for Season 2 on Comedy Central

Comedy Central is seeking more of Tha God’s Honest Truth.

The cable network has picked up a second season of its weekly late-night show Tha God’s Honest Truth With Charlamagne tha God. The show, which counts Stephen Colbert and The Boondocks creator Aaron McGruder among its executive producers, is slated to return in the summer.

The renewal comes two months after the 12-episode first season of Tha God’s Honest Truth concluded. Season one featured a guest lineup that included Vice President Kamala Harris, Kevin Hart, Ed Sheeran and Meagan Good, among others.

“We are building a cultural institution with Tha God’s Honest Truth, a destination for those who are unafraid to take on social issues with honest conversations meant to challenge, educate, and by the looks of the comments on IMDb, infuriate,” said Charlamagne. “It’s not easy getting a season two of a TV show nowadays so I don’t take this blessing for granted at all. Salute to [showrunner] Rachael Edwards, Aaron McGruder, Stephen Colbert, MTV Entertainment Studios and the whole TGHT team who I could not do this without. I THANK GOD FOR IT ALL!”

Said Colbert, “There is no one on television like Charlamagne. I’m excited to see what truths Tha God gets honest about in season two.”

In addition to interviews with guests, Tha God’s Honest Truth uses sketches, deep dives and “social experiments” to explore culturally relevant topics. Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey and Colbert co-created the series.

“Charlamagne is shaking up the late-night landscape with his no-holds-barred approach to telling it like it is, and its struck a chord with audiences,” said Nina L. Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer of MTV Entertainment Group and head of unscripted and adult animation for Paramount+. “We are thrilled to build on our dynamic partnership with Charlamagne, Stephen Colbert, Aaron McGruder and Karen Kinney as we gear up for season two of Tha God’s Honest Truth.”

McKelvey, Colbert, Edwards and McGruder executve produce the MTV Entertainment Studios show along with Karen Kinney, James Dixon, Chris Licht and Norm Aladjem. Ari Pearce and Kristyn Deignan exec producers for MTV Entertainment Studios.