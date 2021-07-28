Charles Barkley Says COVID-19 Vaccinations Should be Mandatory for All Pro Athletes

Charles Barkley did not hold back when asked his opinion about those who choose to forgo the COVID-19 vaccination.

In a recent interview with CNBC, the NBA icon-turned analyst said, “The only people who are not vaccinated are just assholes. Yes, I’m vaccinated. Everybody should be vaccinated. Period.”

Barkley, who is known for being outspoken when he has an opinion, said he believes it should be mandated that all professional athletes get the jab.

“Can you imagine if one of these guys that are not vaccinated, if they get one of these players’ kids, wives, girlfriends, moms and dads sick and they die over some unnecessary conspiracy bullshit?” said Barkley. “I think that would be tragic.”

While a lion’s share of players in major U.S. sports leagues have reportedly received at least one shot, there have been some who refused. Barkley said that is unacceptable. For the moment, the NFL, NBA and NHL are not requiring players to be vaccinated.

“There’s shit you can’t do at work and there’s shit that you have to do at work,” Barkley said. “So every workplace has rules, and I think one of the rules [should be] that guys have to be vaccinated.”

Barkley’s comments come amid COVID-19 cases once again skyrocketing in parts of the U.S. due to the highly contagious Delta variant.