King Charles and Queen Camilla Appear on ‘American Idol’

The coronation of King Charles III on Saturday had all manner of bizarre rituals and moments, but perhaps one of the weirdest was revealed on Sunday night when the newly minted British monarch and his wife Queen Camilla made an appearance on American Idol.

In a pre-taped segment, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry had called into the latest episode of Idol to explain their absence as they were in London performing at Sunday’s The Coronation Concert in celebration of Charles acceding to the throne. Speaking to Idol host Ryan Seacrest, Richie and Perry appeared to be in a grand room inside Windsor Castle, where the concert took place.

Charles and Camilla then wander into the shot and rather awkwardly ask when Richie and Perry would be finished using the room they were filming the segment.

In the absence of Richie and Perry, two crown subjects, Alanis Morissette (Canadian) and Ed Sheeran (Suffolker) filled in as guest judges on the May 7 episode and joined regular Idol judge Luke Bryan.

Taking place on the grounds of Windsor Castle, The Coronation Concert saw members of the royal family and thousands of spectators witness performances from the likes of Richie, Perry, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Take That, Andrea Bocelli, Bryn Terfel, Steve Winwood, Lang Lang and Nicole Scherzinger. The event was hosted by Paddington star Hugh Bonneville.

Also in attendance were Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman, Tom Cruise and Pierce Brosnan.

Sex Education star and incoming Doctor Who Time Lord Ncuti Gatwa acted out excerpts from Romeo & Juliet alongside Call the Midwife’s Mei Mac, and hundreds of voices from across the Commonwealth sang as part of a choir for the king, who watched from the royal box with Queen Camilla, the Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

See the clip below.