Charlie Cox Calls Speculative Daredevil Return a Double-Edged Sword

Charlie Cox knows Marvel fans want him back as Daredevil in some fashion — but he cautions that such a situation could be not so great.

During a recent interview with Jessica Shaw on SiriusXM, the actor said there is a lot of speculation among fans whether he will reprise the role of the blind superhero post the beloved Netflix series. And he admits playing Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, once more is not an unattractive thought.

“What happens in the comics is a writer and an artist will team up for a run of a comic, so they’ll do 10 issues, 20 issues,” Cox said. “If there was an opportunity for me to come back as Daredevil, whatever that would look like, I imagine it would be a reimagining of the character and the show. If they choose me to do it, there are going to be some elements that are of course the same. Or they might choose someone else and reboot it all over again.”

Cox starred in the Drew Goddard-created Netflix series that ran three seasons from 2015 to 2018 for a total of 39 episodes. Netflix canceled the series in November 2018. Fans were outraged.

Although those same fans want him back as Daredevil in a new series or even to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Cox noted that situation could be a double-edged sword.

“You’ve got to be careful what you wish for,” he said. “You come back and it’s not as good or it doesn’t quite work or it’s too much time has passed. It doesn’t quite come together in the same way. You don’t want to taint what you’ve already got. If we never come back, you’ve got these three great seasons and our third season was our best reviewed. So, the trajectory was up. I am tremendously proud and grateful for what we have.”

Watch the full interview below.