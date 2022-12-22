Charlie Cox Says Disney+ ‘Daredevil’ Series Will Be Dark, But “Probably Won’t Be as Gory”

The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen is back thanks to a Disney+ revival, but don’t expect masked Matt Murdock to pack the same (bloody) punch he did during Daredevil‘s Netflix run.

In an interview with NME, star Charlie Cox — who first embodied the Nelson and Murdock Law Office co-founder and blind vigilante for three seasons starting in 2015 — clarified that fans of the original series should expect some similarities within the Disney+ show Daredevil: Born Again when it comes to its tone.

But the actor also cautioned, as someone who believes “this character works best when he’s geared towards a slightly more mature audience,” that other things will definitely be different. “My instinct is that on Disney+ it will be dark but it probably won’t be as gory,” he said.

Fans of the original Netflix series were particularly attached to Daredevil‘s more mature, gritty and unabashedly brutal TV-MA take, which was applied throughout the Netflix-Marvel TV Defenders universe, including on shows like Luke Cage and Jessica Jones.

Born Again’s star is aware of those fans’ expectations but argues that pulling back on some of that violence and making the character and show more accessible to a wider audience may not be a bad thing.

“I would say to those people, we’ve done that. Let’s take the things that really worked, but can we broaden?” he said. “Can we appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we’ve learned about what works?”

Born Again will see Cox’s Murdock return as the “avocado-at-law” and man without fear after in a series tha actor — who is returning alongside the original series’ King Pin actor Vincent D’Onofrio — says will not be a continuation of the Netflix show. “The fact that Kevin talks about it as being a season one, rather than a season four, my feeling is this is a whole new deal,” Cox told ScreenRant in September.

Netflix’s Daredevil, created by Drew Goddard and show-run in its debut season by Steven S. DeKnight, was canceled in late 2018 ahead of the announcement that Marvel Television was shuttering and would be folded into Marvel Studios.

For years, fans campaigned to bring Murdock back, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirming that news in December 2021, alongside the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Murdock’s cameo would mark the first MCU big-screen appearance of the character. Cox would go on to appear in several episodes of this year’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

During San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Fiege announced that Born Again would receive an 18-episode season and spring 2024 premiere.