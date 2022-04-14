Charlie Rose Posts New Interview With Warren Buffett Four Years After CBS Firing

Charlie Rose attends The Paley Center for Media Presents: The News is Back: CBS This Morning And The Morning Landscape at The Paley Center for Media on November 1, 2017 in New York City.

Charlie Rose has returned to the public sphere more than four years after he was let go from his eponymous PBS series and CBS This Morning in light of allegations of sexual misconduct.

Rose on Thursday posted a sit-down interview that he conducted with Warren Buffett to Substack, which was the first interview on his Charlie Rose Conversations site. In their conversation, the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway reflects on his life and career.

“I’m proud to share this recent conversation with Warren Buffett,” Rose, 80, wrote on his personal website. “It is his first interview on camera in almost a year and the first I’ve done in more than 4 years. It is a step in a journey to engage the most interesting people and explore the most compelling ideas in the world.”

In November 2017, the Washington Post spoke to eight women who worked for Rose between the late 1990s and 2011 and accused him of sexual misconduct. The next day, PBS and CBS ended their contracts with the media personality, whose work with PBS dated back to 1991; he debuted on CBS This Morning in January 2012.

Rose issued a statement at the time that read, in part, “I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.”