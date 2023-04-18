Charlie Sheen, Chuck Lorre Set to Reunite on Max Comedy ‘How to Be a Bookie’

File this under “extremely unlikely reunions”: Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre are set to work together again.

Sheen will have a recurring part on Lorre’s Max comedy How to Be a Bookie, starring comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. The reunion for Sheen and Lorre will come 12 years after Sheen’s scorched-earth departure from CBS’ Two and a Half Men in 2011.

Max and Warner Bros. TV, which is producing How to Be a Bookie, declined comment.

In 2011, Sheen’s erratic behavior and verbal potshots at Lorre, who co-created the hugely successful Two and a Half Men, led to his firing from the sitcom. His character, Charlie Harper, was written out by having supposedly died on a trip with stalker Rose (Melanie Lynskey) — though in the series finale, it’s hinted that Charlie is still alive. The show ends with a body double as Charlie having a piano dropped on him, with Lorre appearing on camera and saying Sheen’s one-time catchphrase “Winning!” — just before a piano also falls on him.

Lorre also shopped a script about his time on Two and a Half Men titled Sex, Drugs and a Sitcom last year, but didn’t set it up anywhere.

Sheen has since expressed regret for his actions and said he hoped to make amends with Lorre. Following Two and a Half Men, he starred in the FX/syndicated sitcom Anger Management and the 2015 feature film 9/11 and guest starred on ABC’s The Goldbergs.

How to Be a Bookie, which Lorre is writing with frequent collaborator Nick Bakay, stars Maniscalco as a veteran L.A. bookie struggling to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling, increasingly unstable clients, family, co-workers, and a lifestyle that bounces him around every corner of the city. Omar J. Dorsey, Andrea Anders, Vanessa Ferlito, Jorge Garcia and Maxim Swinton also star.

Lorre and Bakay executive produce with Mansicalco and Judi Marmel.

Deadline first reported Sheen’s casting.