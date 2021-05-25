Charly Clive Signs With Echo Lake Entertainment (Exclusive)

Pure star Charly Clive has signed with Echo Lake Entertainment for representation in all areas.

The English actress is best known for playing Marnie, a young woman with intrusive sexual thoughts, in the Channel Four comedy imported by HBO Max. Clive will also appear in the upcoming feature film All My Friends Hate Me, set to debut at Tribeca.

She is currently filming Joe Barton’s Extinction for Sky One and is in pre-production for her BBC3 series Britney, which has been picked up to pilot and will be produced by Drama Republic. Clive co-wrote and will star in the comedy based in part on her experience going through treatment for a brain tumor.

She is also in development on the series Contact Light with NBCUniversal and another series, Any Party, for Baby Cow. Clive will continue to be repped by Kitty Laing & Charlotte Davies at United Agents in the U.K.