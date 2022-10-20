Chelsea Handler to Host the 2023 Critics Choice Awards

Chelsea Handler will host the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, the Critics Choice Association said Thursday.

The 28th annual awards show will take place Jan. 15, airing live on The CW from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Handler had a seven-year run as the host of E!’s Chelsea Lately, during which she was the only female late-night talk show host on-air, and then she launched her documentary series Chelsea Does followed by her talk show Chelsea on Netflix in 2016. She has written six New York Times best-selling books, including 2019’s Life Will Be the Death of Me, which is being adapted into a TV series for Peacock. Handler is set to executive produce and star in the show.

In 2020, Handler released her first stand-up special in more than six years, called Chelsea Handler: Evolution, on HBO Max, for which she received a Grammy nomination for best comedy album. She also recently launched her iHeartRadio advice podcast, Dear Chelsea, and went on the Vaccinated and Horny Tour, which won her the Comedy Act of 2021 award at the People’s Choice Awards.

“We are thrilled to have Chelsea Handler joining us at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards,” CCA CEO Joey Berlin said. “We all know and love her work as a stand-up comedian, a best-selling author, a podcast host, and actress — and now as host of the Critics Choice Awards! I know this will be the best year yet and can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store.”