Cherry Jones Boards Apple’s ‘Five Days at Memorial’

Apple is adding to the star-studded cast of its limited series Five Days at Memorial.

Emmy and Tony winner Cherry Jones has joined the series from John Ridley and Carlton Cuse, which is based on a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Sheri Fink about the days immediately after Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans in 2005. The cast also features Vera Farmiga, Adepero Oduye (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Julie Ann Emery and Cornelius Smith Jr.

Jones (Apple’s Defending Jacob, Succession, The Handmaid’s Tale) will play Susan Mulderick, a hospital nursing director and head of the emergency preparedness committee. She becomes the designated incident commander in the wake of Katrina.

The limited series will represent a reunion for Jones and Ridley; she recurred on the third season of his ABC series American Crime in 2017.

Ridley (12 Years a Slave) and Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) are adapting Fink’s book and executive producing Five Days at Memorial. Both will also direct episodes of the series. Fink is a producer. ABC Signature, where both Ridley and Cuse have overall deals, is producing.

Jones is repped by WME.