Cheryl Dolins Replaces Julia Franz as Fox Comedy Topper

Fox’s exec shuffle continues.

Mere days after Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier shocked the network with his decision to move to Roku, the broadcast network’s comedy division is getting new leadership.

Cheryl Dolins has been named senior vp comedy programming and development at Fox Entertainment, replacing Julia Franz in the role. Franz was at the end of her contract and opted to pursue new opportunities after three years in the role. Sources indicate that her decision to leave predates Collier’s move to Roku, which staffers at Fox learned about an hour before the news of his exit was made public.

Franz will continue to serve as a consultant on the network’s upcoming single-camera comedy Animal Control — which marks Fox’s first fully-owned half-hour series — as well as the second season of Welcome to Flatch.

Dolins will report to Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn, with whom she previously worked with at the now Disney-owned studio, 20th Television.

During her tenure at Fox, Franz’s credits include Mayim Bialik vehicle Call Me Kat and short-lived half-hours The Moodys and Pivoting. Fox, since selling its TV studio and other assets to Disney, has focused less on expensive scripted series and bulked up on reality and competition programming as well as animation.

Dolins, for her part, most recently was at 20th Television from 2016-2020 as senior vp comedy and worked with Thorn on such series as Only Murders in the Building, The Wonder Years, Single Parents and the upcoming The Santa Clauses. Before that, she was at Alloy Entertainment where her credits included You, The 100 and Pretty Little Liars. She also counts stints at NBC (The Office, 30 Rock, My Name Is Earl, Will & Grace) and at Kelsey Grammer’s Grammnet banner.

“Having worked with Cheryl on both the network and studio side throughout our careers, I’ve always been amazed by her ability to identify and shepherd an impressive array of premium comedies that have left their mark on the television landscape. I’m looking forward to once again working with her as we further build Fox Entertainment’s comedy portfolio,” Thorn said. “Julia has been a central player for us during these important, foundational years of FOX Entertainment. The crucial groundwork she has laid will serve us well in the coming years; and having her onboard with Animal Control and Welcome to Flatch helps ensure our continued path to success.”

A replacement for Collier, who will remain at the network through October ahead of his transition to Roku, has not yet been determined.