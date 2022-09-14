‘Chicago Fire’ Stops Production After Shooting Near Set

Production on Chicago Fire was shut down Wednesday after a shooting near where the NBC series was filming.

The show was filming on Madison Street on the city’s West Side, near the border with suburban Oak Park, when a gunman fired several shots from a corner opposite the show’s location, according to local news outlet CWB Chicago. The shooting happened as Chicago Fire’s cast and crew were in the middle of a take; no one from the production was injured.

Chicago police are investigating the incident; per CWB, the shooter fled the scene in a black SUV. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the show’s security protocols went into effect right after the shooting and that production stopped for the day. Reports that a bullet hit equipment belonging to the production aren’t accurate, sources say.

Wednesday’s incident is one of several that have happened near location shoots in Chicago in the past two months. FX’s Justified: City Primeval — a limited series revival of the 2010-15 drama — shut down filming in July after two cars exchanging gunfire broke through barricades on a location shoot. A few weeks later, filming in a different location stopped after someone threw what Chicago police described as an “incendiary device” toward the set. No cast or crew members were hurt in either incident.

NBC’s Chicago shows — Fire, PD and Med — hail from megaproducer Dick Wolf. All three series have stages at the Cinespace Chicago studio complex but regularly film on location throughout the city.