Creative Arts Children’s & Family Emmy Awards: ‘Maya and the Three,’ ‘Sneakerella’ Among Winners

KATE DEL CASTILLO as LADY MICTE in MAYA AND THE THREE.

Maya and the Three, Sneakerella and Netflix were among the big winners at The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards on Saturday.

Presented as the first half of a two-night event held at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles, the Dec. 10 ceremony celebrated winners in more than 30 creative arts categories, from directing, writing and editing to stunt work, choreography and song spanning live action, animation, interactive, promotional, single camera and multicamera media.

Netflix’s Maya and the Three and Disney+’s Sneakerella walked away with the most honors, both taking home three awards. Another Disney+ title, The Quest, came in second with two wins. Netflix ultimately led wins by distribution, nabbing 13 total followed by Disney+ with 10 and Apple TV+ with two.

During the show, the late Gilbert Gottfried was remembered during the in-memoriam for Cyberchase. YouTuber, singer and dancer JoJo Siwa, who served as the evening’s host, also took to the stage along with her new all-girl pop group, XOMG POP!, to perform.

Presenters for both ceremonies include actor-producer Laurence Fishburne, actress and Proud Family: Louder and Prouder voice star Kyla Pratt, Heartstopper stars Joe Locke and William Gao, The Baby-Sitters Club actresses Malia Baker and Sophie Grace, Molly of Denali voice performer Sovereign Bill, Madagascar: A Little Wild sign-over artist Shaylee Mansfield and show consultant Jevon Whetter, Donkey Hodie puppets Donkey Hodie and Purple Panda, and Martin P. Robinson, Jim Henson Company puppeteer.

The inaugural Children’s & Family Emmys reflect a total of 3,000 submissions, the most competitive NATAS-administered Emmys ever, and 270 nominations and individual achievement honorees. More than 1,500 people are set to be in attendance across both ceremonies — marking the most-attended NATAS event of 2022. The second half of the Children’s & Family Emmys will take place on Sunday, Dec. 11.

This weekend marks the first stand-alone expansion of the Emmys since 1979, and one of the first ceremonies since NATAS and the Television Academy announced in December their plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, which were once organized by program airtime and are now organized by content genre.

The list of Creative Arts winners at the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards is as follows:

Outstanding Interactive Media

Cat Burglar (Netflix)

In Space with Markiplier (YouTube Originals)

Madrid Noir (Oculus TV) – (WINNER)

Namoo (Baobab Studios)

Paper Birds (Oculus TV)

Outstanding Promotional Announcement

CHOOSE KINDNESS Campaign (ABC)

Dragons: The Nine Realms (Hulu and Peacock)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix)

Maya and the Three (Netflix) – (WINNER)

My Squishy Little Dumplings (Nickelodeon)

PBS KIDS: “You Taught Me” Brand Campaign (PBS)

Outstanding Writing for a Live Action Preschool or Children’s Program

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix) – (WINNER)

See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)

Sesame Street (HBO Max)

Waffles + Mochi (Netflix)

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program

Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix)

Alma’s Way (PBS)

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (PBS)

Molly of Denali (PBS)

Muppet Babies (Disney Junior) – (WINNER)

Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program

Amphibia (Disney Channel)

City of Ghosts (Netflix)

Dug Days (Disney+)

Karma’s World (Netflix)

Maya and the Three (Netflix) – (WINNER)

Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Program

Raven’s Home (Disney+)

The Quest (Disney+) – (WINNER)

Sesame Street (HBO Max)

Top Chef Family Style (Peacock)

Zero Chill (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing for an Animated Program

Arlo the Alligator Boy (Netflix)

Carmen Sandiego (Netflix)

Ciao Alberto (Disney+)

City of Ghosts (Netflix) – (WINNER)

Dug Days (Disney+)

Hilda and the Mountain King (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Program

Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix)

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (PBS)

Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)

Muppet Babies (Disney Junior)

Stillwater (Apple TV+) – (WINNER)

Storybots: Learn to Read (Netflix)

Outstanding Voice Directing for an Animated Series

Amphibia (Disney Channel)

Centaurworld (Netflix) – (WINNER)

Hilda and the Mountain King (Netflix)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Summer Camp Island (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program

Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)

The J Team (Paramount+)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

Ruby and the Well (BYUtv)

Sneakerella (Disney+) – (WINNER)

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for an Animated Program

Cat Burglar (Netflix) – (WINNER)

Looney Tunes Cartoons (HBO/HBO Max)

Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), with Love (Apple TV+)

The Tom & Jerry Show (Boomerang)

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (Disney+)

Outstanding Original Song

“Friends with a Penguin”: Sesame Street (HBO Max) – (WINNER)

“If You Have a Dream”: Fancy Nancy (Disney Junior)

“In Your Shoes”: Sneakerella (Disney+)

“It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown”: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown (Apple TV+)

“Kicks”: Sneakerella (Disney+)

Outstanding Lighting Design for a Live Action Program

Donkey Hodie (PBS)

Endlings (Hulu)

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses (Cartoon Network I TBS) – (WINNER)

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series (Disney Channel)

Sesame Street (HBO Max)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Live Action Single Camera Program

Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+) – (WINNER)

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Apple TV+)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

Sneakerella (Disney+)

Waffles + Mochi (Netflix)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Live Action Multiple Camera Program

Bunk’d (Disney Channel)

Family Reunion (Netflix)

Just Roll With It (Disney Channel)

Punky Brewster (Peacock) – (WINNER)

Raven’s Home (Disney+)

Outstanding Editing for a Single Camera Program

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Apple TV+)

Sneakerella (Disney+) – (WINNER)

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Editing for a Multiple Camera Program

Making Fun (Netflix) – (WINNER)

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Game Edition (HBO Max)

Sesame Street (HBO Max)

The Quest (Disney+)

Top Chef Family Style (Peacock)

Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

Beepers (Cartoon Network)

Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire (Netflix)

Stillwater (Apple TV+)

Trash Truck (Netflix) – (WINNER)

Outstanding Editing for an Animated Program

Ciao Alberto (Disney+) – (WINNER)

Dug Days (Disney+)

Maya and the Three (Netflix)

Monsters at Work (Disney+)

Olaf Presents (Disney+)

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program

The Astronauts (Nickelodeon)

Raising Dion (Netflix)

Scaredy Cats (Netflix)

Sweet Tooth (Netflix) – (WINNER)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

Outstanding Sound Editing and Sound Mixing for a Preschool Animated

Program

City of Ghosts (Netflix)

Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)

Mecha Builders (HBO Max)

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire (Netflix) – (WINNER)

Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Netflix)

Outstanding Sound Editing and Sound Mixing for an Animated Program

Ciao Alberto (Disney+)

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (Amazon Prime Video)

Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales (Disney+)

Maya and the Three (Netflix) – (WINNER)

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (Netflix)

Outstanding Visual Effects for a Live Action Program

Endlings (Hulu) – (WINNER)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

Raising Dion (Netflix)

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

Waffles + Mochi (Netflix)

Outstanding Main Title and Graphics

Big Nate (Paramount+)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (Disney Channel)

Green Eggs and Ham (Netflix)

Hilda and the Mountain King (Netflix) – (WINNER)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

Outstanding Casting for a Live Action Program

Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney+)

Heartstopper (Netflix) – (WINNER)

Muppets Haunted Mansion (Disney+)

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

Outstanding Casting for an Animated Program

Big Nate (Paramount+)

Centaurworld (Netflix)

Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)

Monsters at Work (Disney+)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+) – (WINNER)

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

The Barbarian and the Troll (Nickelodeon)

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Apple TV+) (WINNER-TIE)

Muppets Haunted Mansion (Disney+) (WINNER-TIE)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

Sneakerella (Disney+)

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series (Disney Channel)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+) – (WINNER)

Odd Squad (PBS)

Raven’s Home (Disney Channel)

Sneakerella (Disney+)

Outstanding Makeup and Hairstyling

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

The Canterville Ghost (BYUtv) – (WINNER)

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder (Paramount+)

Heartstopper (Netflix)

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series (Disney Channel)

Sneakerella (Disney+)

Warped! (Nickelodeon)

Outstanding Special Effects Costumes, Makeup and Hairstyling

for a Live Action Program

Danger Force (Nickelodeon)

Muppets Haunted Mansion (Disney+)

Odd Squad (PBS)

The Quest (Disney+) – (WINNER)

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

Outstanding Choreography

Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder (Paramount+)

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series (Disney Channel)

The J Team (Paramount+)

Siwas Dance Pop Revolution (Peacock)

Sneakerella (Disney+) – (WINNER)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Live Action Program

Danger Force (Nickelodeon) (WINNER)

Endlings (Hulu)

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder (Paramount+)

Raising Dion (Netflix)

Side Hustle (Nickelodeon)