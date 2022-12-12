‘Heartstopper,‘ ’Sesame Street’ and ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Take Top Honors at Children’s & Family Emmys

Heartstopper, Sesame Street and The Baby-Sitters Club walked away with top honors during the second night of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards.

HBO Max’s Sesame Street took the honor for outstanding preschool series, while Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club garnered the top award in the children’s or family viewing series category. Netflix’s Heartstopper took the win for young teen series.

Heartstopper had the most wins of the night, with four, including best guest performance in a preschool, children’s or young teen program (Heartstopper) for Olivia Colman. Netflix’s Kid Cosmic also was a multiple winner, taking home two awards.

Other notable winners included Helen Mirren, who was named best host for Cartoon Network/TBS’ Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses.

Hosted by Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show‘s Jack McBrayer and held at L.A.’s Wilshire Ebell Theater, the second night of the first stand-alone iteration of the ceremony awarded performance talent and honored series, short-form, specials, writing, directing and individual achievements across preschool, children’s and young teen programming across 20 categories.

LeVar Burton, Reading Rainbow host and literacy champion, received the Lifetime Achievement Award, an honor NATAS president Adam Sharp told The Hollywood Reporter was bestowed for “his seminal work in children’s television” and a mission to support children’s literacy and knowledge — something “he has never strayed from” in his decades-long career. Laurence Fishburne presented the award to Burton after a video was shown that included praise for Burton from the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Patrick Stewart, Mayim Bialik and Run DMC’s Darryl “DMC” McDaniels.

Also during the ceremony, Sesame Street cast members Alan Muraoka and Martin P. Robinson introduced the “In Memoriam” segment by sharing personal memories of former stars Bob McGrath and Emilio Delgado, both of whom died this year.

Night one’s big winners included Netflix’s Maya and the Three and Disney+’s Sneakerella, which both took home three awards.

The 2022 ceremony was the most competitive NATAS-administered Emmys ever, with 3,000 submissions and 270 nominations and individual achievement honorees over an 18-month eligibility period. Presenters across both nights included actor-producer Laurence Fishburne, Proud Family: Louder and Prouder voice star Kyla Pratt, Heartstopper stars Joe Locke and William Gao, Molly of Denali voice performer Sovereign Bill, Madagascar: A Little Wild sign-over artist Shaylee Mansfield and show consultant Jevon Whetter, among others.

This weekend’s honors served as the first stand-alone expansion of the Emmys since 1979, and one of the first ceremonies since NATAS and the Television Academy announced in December their plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards.

A full list of winners at the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards follows.

Outstanding Preschool Series

Helpsters (Apple TV+)

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Game Edition (HBO Max)

Sesame Street (HBO Max) (WINNER)

Tab Time (YouTube Originals)

Waffles + Mochi (Netflix)

Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series

The Astronauts (Nickelodeon)

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix) (WINNER)

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Apple TV+)

Raising Dion (Netflix)

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Young Teen Series

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney+)

First Day (Hulu)

Heartstopper (Netflix) (WINNER)

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series (Disney+)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

Outstanding Fiction Special

Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)

Muppets Haunted Mansion (Disney+)

See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)

Sneakerella (Disney+) (WINNER)

Spin (Disney Channel)

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (Netflix)

Outstanding Nonfiction Program

Hi I’m Sevy (Magnolia Network)

Kids Baking Championship (Food Network)

Nick News (Nickelodeon)

Sesame Street in Communities: Talking About Race (YouTube.com)

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? (Apple TV+) (WINNER)

Outstanding Preschool Animated Series

Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix) (WINNER)

Molly of Denali (PBS)

Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Netflix)

Santiago of the Seas (Nickelodeon)

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum (PBS)

Outstanding Animated Series

City of Ghosts (Netflix) (WINNER)

The Cuphead Show! (Netflix)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Star Trek: Prodigy (Paramount+)

A Tale Dark & Grimm (Netflix)

Outstanding Special Class Animated Program

El Deafo (Apple TV+)

Hilda and the Mountain King (Netflix) (WINNER)

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (Amazon Prime Video)

Maya and the Three (Netflix)

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (Netflix)

Outstanding Short Form Program

Ciao Alberto (Disney+)

Little Bird (Vimeo)

Rhymes through Times (Noggin)

Sesame Street in Communities – Explaining Race | #ComingTogether (YouTube.com)

We the People (Netflix) (WINNER)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson, Heartstopper (Netflix) (WINNER)

Loretta Devine as M’Dear, Family Reunion (Netflix)

Mark Feuerstein as Watson Brewer, The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring, Heartstopper (Netflix)

Alicia Silverstone as Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Rueby Wood as Nate, Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program

Adeel Akhtar as Aditya Singh, Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd, Sweet Tooth (Netflix) (WINNER)

Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Heartstopper (Netflix)

William Gao as Tao Xu, Heartstopper (Netflix)

Lisa Kudrow as Aunt Heidi, Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program

Malia Baker as Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Quinn Copeland as Izzy, Punky Brewster (Peacock) (WINNER)

Sammi Haney as Esperanza, Raising Dion (Netflix)

Momona Tamada as Claudia Kishi, The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Ja’Siah Young as Dion Warren, Raising Dion (Netflix)

Outstanding Guest Performance in Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program

Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson, Heartstopper (Netflix) (WINNER)

Chris Diamontopoulos as Owen Quinn, Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)

Sharon Lawrence as Susan, Punky Brewster (Peacock)

Randall Park as Dr. Choi, Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. (Disney+)

Gina Rodriguez as Grown-Up Elena, Diary of a Future President (Disney+)

Outstanding Voice Performance in a Preschool Animated Program

David Errigo Jr. as Dudley, Ridley Jones (Netflix)

Eden Espinosa as The Queen of Hearts, Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Disney Junior)

Michael Luwoye as Wavey Jones, Baby Shark’s Big Show! (Nickelodeon)

Daniel Ross as Donald Duck, Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas (Disney Junior) (WINNER)

Sherri Shepherd as Queen Fastine, Blaze and the Monster Machines (Nickelodeon)

Outstanding Voice Performance in an Animated Program

Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Daffy Duck, Tweety, Looney Tunes Cartoons (HBO/HBO Max) (WINNER)

Grey Delisle as Lola, Lana, Lily, Meryl, Cheryl, Scoots, Mopes & Mrs. Bernardo, The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix)

Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants, SpongeBob SquarePants (Nickelodeon)

Frank Welker as Himself, Fred and Scooby, Scooby-Doo And Guess Who? (Cartoon Network)

Outstanding Younger Voice Performer in an Animated or Preschool Animated Program

Asher Bishop as Lincoln Loud, The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

Tucker Chandler as Alex, Madagascar: A Little Wild (Hulu and Peacock)

Kyrie McAlpin as Emma, Doug Unplugs (Apple TV+)

Amir O’Neil as Marty, Madagascar: A Little Wild (Hulu and Peacock)

Andy Walken as Young Durpleton, Centaurworld (Netflix) (WINNER)

Outstanding Host

Tabitha Brown, Tab Time (YouTube Originals)

Recker Eans, Dylan Gilmer, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Olivia Perez, The Kids Tonight Show (Peacock)

Dame Helen Mirren, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses (Cartoon Network I TBS) (WINNER)

Jack McBrayer, Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show (Apple TV+)

Coyote Peterson, Coyote Peterson’s Wild Field Trip (YouTube Originals)

Outstanding Writing for a Young Teen Program

Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney+)

Heartstopper (Netflix) (WINNER)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Program

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+) (WINNER)

Sneakerella (Disney+)

Spin (Disney Channel)

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

DWho Are You, Charlie Brown? (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Children’s Animation (Juried)

Background Design: Chris Tsirgiotis, Kid Cosmic (Netflix)

Character Design: Craig McCracken, Kid Cosmic (Netflix) and Ron Velasco, Monsters at Work (Disney+).

Color: Ivan Aguirre, The Cuphead Show! (Netflix) and Alex Konstad, Maya and the Three (Netflix).

Production Design: Alessandro Taini, Star Trek: Prodigy (Paramount+)

Storyboard: Benjamin Arcand, SpongeBob’s Road to Christmas (Nickelodeon)