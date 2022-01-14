Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Reinstating ‘Home Work,’ Vows to Resolve Remodel Drama

Magnolia Network is keen to quickly move on from a little launch month drama. The new channel, a joint venture between Chip and Joanna Gaines and Discovery, has reinstated new series Home Work after evaluating accusations of shoddy work on the part of the series’ hosts.

“Magnolia Network is dedicated to sharing hopeful and genuine stories,” said Magnolia Network president Allison Page on Friday. “In doing that, we strive to meet people with compassion, and to cautiously approach difficult moments with honest understanding. After speaking with homeowners as well as Candis and Andy Meredith regarding renovation projects for Home Work, and hearing a mix of both positive and negative experiences, we do not believe there was ill or malicious intent. Our commitment now is to provide appropriate resolutions for those whose experience with Home Work fell short of our network’s standards. While Home Work will return to Magnolia Network, we recognize the responsibility we have to act on how we can better support not only our talent, but those who put their trust in them and this brand.”

Home Work was pulled on Jan. 7, two days after Magnolia’s linear launch, as allegations of blown budgets and missed deadlines — two staples of home renovations, televised or not — emerged on Instagram from two How Work clients. The network will now work with those homeowners to help provide appropriate resolutions to their respective projects.

On the bright side, the Gaineses linear TV return has been greeted warmly by viewers — at least for their own show, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home. Wednesday night, it ranked as the No. 3 program on cable among adults in the 9 o’clock time slot — out-watched only by news.

Home Work airs Saturdays at 9 p.m. and streams in the Magnolia section of Discovery+.