Creative Arts Emmys: ‘Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Wins Best TV Movie

Disney+’s Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers has won the 2022 Emmy for outstanding television movie, which was handed out at the second Creative Arts Emmys presentation on Sunday night.

“This is not the place I thought we would be, but we don’t get here without many, many people,” said producer Todd Lieberman, who noted that the idea couldn’t have happened “without [the] bizarre and brilliant minds of our writers.” He also noted director Akiva Schaffer.

The hybrid live-action/computer-animated comedy took home the top prize in a category that was likely the biggest wild card of the season, which saw four feature spinoffs of television series — Chip ‘n’ Dale, Ray Donovan: The Movie, Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon and Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas — face off against HBO’s somber Holocaust drama The Survivor, which the cabler acquired following its world premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival.

Lieberman added, backstage, “The truth is, when you set out to make something, you don’t put in the back of your head, ‘This has awards attached to it,’ certainly when you’re doing a comedy. But we’re thrilled that it turned into something that people are respecting on the level of which we’re here.”

Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon writer-director-star Robert Ben Garant jokingly weighed in on his film’s presence in the category in an August 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “Do you remember when Mike Tyson came out of prison, his first fight was against an overweight, 40-year-old white guy named Butterbean? … I feel like we’re Butterbean. Even I would feel guilty for voting for Reno over the Holocaust movie.”

Yet the prestige film did not prevail against the populist delights of Chip ‘n’ Dale, which featured the voices of John Mulaney and Andy Samberg in the respective title roles, plus KiKi Layne, Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Dennis Haysbert, Keegan-Michael Key, Tim Robinson, Seth Rogen and J.K. Simmons.