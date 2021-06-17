Marvel’s ‘Agents of Shield’ Star Chloe Bennet Says She Binged ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ in One Day: “I Couldn’t Stop”

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
With my schedule, I rarely get to see things before the hype surrounds certain projects. I’m always the last to see things. For some reason — well, not ‘for some reason’; it’s because of the global pandemic — I remember being home right when The Queen’s Gambit loaded onto Netflix. I was immediately taken by the general aesthetic of the show and how intentional and striking Anya Taylor-Joy was as the character. I spent the whole day watching [all seven episodes] — I couldn’t stop. I thought it was one of the best things I’ve ever watched. And no one was talking about it yet! I felt immediately cool, like such a hipster. The intentionality of it all was so clear to me, and even the evolution of Beth’s aesthetic was so subtle and striking, and told a story in a way that doesn’t reduce wardrobe, hair and makeup to being female or frivolous, which a lot of shows tend to do. The way that women in particular express themselves and really mature, grow and communicate through their hair, makeup and clothes, it was just so well done. And to inspire someone like me, who literally cannot play chess? I have, like, seven chessboards now!” — AS TOLD TO TYLER COATES
This story first appeared in a June stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Awards
Emmys: Hollywood Reporter Critic Highlights the TV Actress Performances Voters Should Not Forget
-
Pose
LGBTQ Organizations, Film Festivals Sign Letter Urging Emmy Voters to Support Final Season of ‘Pose’
-
Heat Vision
Anthony Mackie’s Longtime Stunt Double Talks Making Falcon’s Fighting Style “Evolve” in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’
-
BET Networks
Oluniké Adeliyi, Loren Lott Join CBC, BET+ Civil Rights Drama ‘The Porter’ (Exclusive)
-
The Undoing
Noma Dumezweni Reflects on Early Career, Praise for ‘The Undoing’: “The Character Really Resonated With African American Women”
-
Michelle Obama
Kevin Hart on Ramping Up Production, Signing With Netflix and Collaborating With the Obamas