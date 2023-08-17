Chloe Melas Joins NBC News as an Entertainment Correspondent

Veteran entertainment journalist Chloe Melas is jumping from CNN to NBC News.

Melas will start as an entertainment correspondent at NBC next week, covering “the intersection of entertainment, business and culture,” according to a memo Thursday morning from Catherine Kim, senior vp NBC News editorial.

Melas will report for all NBC platforms, including the network, NBC News Digital and MSNBC, and will be part of its business and technology unit.

She joins NBC from CNN, where she has worked since 2016. Before CNN, Melas worked at HollywoodLife and VH1.

“Earlier this year, Chloe broke that criminal charges were being dismissed against actor Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting on the ‘Rust’ film set and secured a headline-making interview with him. Last year, she landed an exclusive and rare sit-down interview with Jeff Bezos — his first formal interview in four years — to announce he’s giving away the majority of his wealth during his lifetime,” Kim wrote in her memo. “Chloe has covered the #MeToo movement extensively, including groundbreaking reporting on Kevin Spacey that led to his firing from Netflix’s ‘House of Cards.’ Recently, she has covered the Hollywood shutdown, reporting from the front lines of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.”

NBC News has been on a hiring streak in recent months, with CNN a regular source of new talent. Saturday Today co-anchor Laura Jarrett, MSNBC host Ana Cabrera, Capitol Hill correspondent Ryan Nobles, MSNBC senior vp Rebecca Kutler and Meet the Press executive producer David Gelles have all left CNN for NBC over the last year or so, with the news division also hiring from Vice, The New Yorker and elsewhere.

You can read Kim’s memo, below:

Team,

We are pleased to announce that Chloe Melas is joining NBC News as an entertainment correspondent based in New York. If you know Chloe by reputation, you know she is a relentless, ambitious, prolific reporter who expands the definition of entertainment reporting.

In her new role, Chloe will focus on the intersection of entertainment, business and culture and report for all platforms of NBC News, including Digital, and MSNBC. She will join the Business & Technology unit.

Chloe was previously at CNN, where she was known for her ability to land big scoops, as well as for her investigative pieces and celebrity interviews. Earlier this year, Chloe broke that criminal charges were being dismissed against actor Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting on the “Rust” film set and secured a headline-making interview with him. Last year, she landed an exclusive and rare sit-down interview with Jeff Bezos – his first formal interview in four years – to announce he’s giving away the majority of his wealth during his lifetime. Chloe has covered the #MeToo movement extensively, including groundbreaking reporting on Kevin Spacey that led to his firing from Netflix’s “House of Cards.” Recently, she has covered the Hollywood shutdown, reporting from the front lines of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Chloe has also co-hosted television specials, including CNN’s 2021 New Year’s Eve show alongside Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen and a one-hour program about Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship. This February, in her spare time, she published her late grandfather’s WWII memoir “Luck of the Draw,” which became a New York Times bestseller.

Prior to joining CNN in 2016, Chloe launched the entertainment site HollywoodLife, under Penske Media Corp., and worked as an anchor at VH1.



Please join me in welcoming Chloe to NBC News. You’ll see her at 30 Rock very soon – her first day is Monday, Aug. 21st.

Catherine