Chloë Sevigny Boards Hulu’s ‘Girl From Plainville’

Hulu’s limited series The Girl From Plainville has added Oscar nominee Chloë Sevigny to its cast.

Sevigny will star opposite Elle Fanning and Colton Ryan in the drama, which examines the controversial “texting-suicide” case of Michelle Carter. Carter (to be played by Fanning) was convicted of involuntary manslaughter after allegedly inducing Conrad Roy III to commit suicide over a series of text messages.

Sevigny (Hulu’s The Act, HBO’s We Are Who We Are) will play Lynn Roy, Conrad’s (Ryan) mother. Intelligent and caring, she struggles with guilt over her son’s death and discovers his life was more complicated than she realized.

The series, based on an Esquire article by Jesse Barron, will explore the relationship between Michelle and Conrad and the events that led to his death and her conviction for involuntary manslaughter. Carter served 11 months of a 15-month sentence after exhausting appeals in the case.

Universal Studio Group’s UCP is producing The Girl From Plainville. Liz Hannah (The Post, Mindhunter) and Patrick Macmanus (Dr. Death) are writing the limited series and will serve as co-showrunners. They executive produce along with Fanning and Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward. Barron and Erin Lee Carr — director of HBO’s documentary about the case, I Love You, Now Die — are consulting producers.

Sevigny’s recent credits also include Queen & Slim, The Dead Don’t Die and Lizzie. She recently wrapped production on Luca Guadagnino’s feature Bones and All. She’s repped by Circle of Confusion and WME.