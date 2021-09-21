‘Chopped’ Creators Sign First Look Deal With Boat Rocker

Boat Rocker has inked a first-look deal with Cleve Keller and Dave Noll, the creative producers behind the Chopped franchise.

Under the deal, Keller and Noll will develop and produce original unscripted programming for Boat Rocker under their Keller/Noll banner. “Cleve and Dave’s long-standing track record of creating and producing compelling content is unmatched and we’re thrilled to welcome them to the Boat Rocker family,” Jay Peterson, president of Boat Rocker Studios, Unscripted, and Todd Lubin, president of Matador Content, said in a joint statement.

Keller and Noll earlier had a first look deal with Entertainment One. Their credits include Chopped, America Says, FOX’s syndicated game Punchline, CBS’s syndicated Face the Truth, Bravo’s Rocco’s Dinner Party and AMC’s FilmFakers and Movies 101.

“We are so fired up about this deal. As we look at our next decade, our goal is simple: to create and produce the very biggest unscripted shows on television,” Keller and Noll said in their own statement.

Keller/Noll joins other first-look deals at Boat Rocker for Lena Headey’s Peephole Productions, Stephanie Langhoff’s High Tide Productions and TeaTime Pictures with Dakota Johnson and Ro Donnelly.

Boat Rocker’s current unscripted slate includes the extreme reality competitions series Go-Big Show for TBS, the docuseries Dear… for Apple TV+ and the space travel competition series Who Wants to Be an Astronaut? for Discovery+.

Keller/Noll are represented by Maggie Pisacane and Danielle Hammer at WME.