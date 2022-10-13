Chris Case Inks Overall Deal With Village Roadshow TV (Exclusive)

Steve Mosko’s Village Roadshow Television continues to bulk up its roster of overall deals.

The studio has signed writer Chris Case to an overall deal in which the Politically Incorrect With Bill Maher alum will develop new scripted projects for all platforms.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Chris and tap into his exceptional vision and ability to create must-see, premium content. Having worked with Chris over the years, I appreciate his sharp eye for talent and great relationships throughout the industry. This will be especially important as we continue to elevate Village Roadshow’s overall slate across film and television and into sports,” said Alix Jaffe, Village Roadshow Entertainment Group’s executive vp TV.

Case was one of the original writers on Politically Incorrect and, after a four-year run there, shifted into scripted programming as a writer and producer on such series as the original Mad About You, Spin City, Titus, Reba and Jim Jefferies’ Legit. He’s also the creator of Yahoo’s Sin City Saints and co-created/exec produces the podcast Club Random With Bill Maher.

Case already has a number of projects in the works at Village Roadshow that pre-date the overall deal, sources say.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to expand my relationship with Steve, Alix and the team at Village Roadshow,” Case said. “As a creator, any time you can be aligned with a smart, tenacious group of people like VREG, that is a run-don’t-walk situation. I can’t wait to dive in and start making my dream projects become a reality and give the world what it so desperately craves at the moment: more premium TV.”

Case joins Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) with overall deals at Village Roadshow TV.

Case is repped by CAA, Entertainment 360 and Yorn Levine.