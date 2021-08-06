Chris Estrada Comedy ‘This Fool’ Gets Hulu Green Light

Hulu is adding to its roster of distinct comedy voices.

The Disney-backed platform, home to awards players Ramy and Pen15, has handed out a series order for Chris Estrada comedy This Fool (formerly known as Punk Ass Bitch).

Put in development in February, This Fool is written and exec produced by Estrada, who stars in the series based on his life. The “cinematic” half-hour comedy explores Julio Lopez’s (Estrada) work at a gang-rehabilitation nonprofit and his quest to overcome his co-dependency issues with his family as he navigates working-class life in South Central Los Angeles.

The series will see Estrada re-team with Corporate creators Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman and Matt Ingebretson after the comedian appeared in one episode of the Comedy Central favorite. Former Black-ish showrunner Jonathan Groff and Fred Armisen exec produce the ABC Signature series.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Estrada was among Time Out L.A.’s top 10 comics to watch in 2018. A year later, Comedy Central featured him as one of its Up Next Comedians at Clusterfest.

This Fool joins a roster of scripted originals at Hulu including comedies Ramy, Pen15, Dollface, the upcoming Only Murders in the Building, How I Met Your Father, Woke and Amy Schumer’s Life & Beth, among others.

The pickup arrives before Hulu’s virtual press day, with the streamer also unveiling premiere dates for Michael Keaton drama Dopesick (Oct. 13), The Great season two (Nov. 19), Animaniacs (Nov. 5) and food-driven fare Baker’s Dozen (Oct. 7), The Next Thing You Eat (Oct. 21) and Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition (Nov. 4).