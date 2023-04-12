Chris Evans Explains Why He Has “Avoided Hosting ‘SNL’ Like the Plague for Years Now”

It appears that there is a reason why Chris Evans has yet to make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

During an ET Canada interview that published Tuesday with Evans and Ana de Armas discussing their upcoming action comedy Ghosted, the conversation turned to the fact that the Blonde actress will mark her first time leading SNL with its upcoming April 15 episode. When asked if he would be up for a cameo in the episode that features Karol G as the musical guest, Evans made it clear that a brief appearance would be far more appealing to him than actually hosting the NBC sketch comedy series.

“Well, now a cameo I can handle,” Evans replied. “I’ve avoided hosting SNL like the plague for years now just because I’m so scared. It’s terrifying to me.”

The Avengers actor, who had a breakout role in the 2001 comedy Not Another Teen Movie, explained that he assumes he would battle anxiety while hosting SNL. “A cameo sounds great — that’s perfect,” Evans said. “But hosting, I tip my hat to her. She’s going to be amazing. But it would provide a lot of sleepless nights for me.”

Later in the interview, Evans admitted that his concerns may stem from the star previously feeling self-conscious about his ability to get a laugh. “Maybe I only feel that because I have very, very funny friends who once told me I’m not a funny person,” he said. “It would just be an everyday anxiety, constant regret: ‘Why did I do this? I could have been comfortable at my house, in my bed, not worrying about this.'”

Evans and de Armas, who were also both in 2019’s Knives Out and last year’s The Gray Man, star in Ghosted as a couple who bond during a date before realizing there is a lot they don’t know about each other, given that de Armas’ character is actually a secret agent. The film hits Apple TV+ on April 21.