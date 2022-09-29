Chris Hemsworth Inks First-Look Deal With National Geographic

Chris Hemsworth is formalizing his relationship with National Geographic.

The Thor: Love and Thunder star and his producing partner, Ben Grayson, have signed a first-look deal with Nat Geo via their newly formed production company, Wild State. The pair have already worked with National Geographic on the special Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth and the upcoming Disney+ series Limitless, which will have the actor serving as a test subject for the cutting edge of longevity science.

“As lifelong fans of National Geographic, we are thrilled to be able to continue and deepen our partnership with them along with the entire Disney+ platform,” Hemsworth and Grayson said in a statement. “Wild State is dedicated to generating immersive narratives that both entertain and shine a light on important issues around the globe. We’re grateful for the opportunity to tell highly impactful, important stories in the unscripted space backed by the support of the premier global conservation and environmental brand in Nat Geo.”

The first-look deal will cover unscripted projects from Wild State focused on adventure, exploration, travel and science. Outside the agreement, the company will also develop narrative projects for film, TV and digital platforms.

“Chris and Ben have been exceptional partners to work with, dedicated to creating and producing the most gripping unscripted programming,” said Tom McDonald, executive vp global factual and unscripted programming for National Geographic Content. “We’re thrilled to be entering into this long-term partnership with Wild State and can’t wait to build the next generation of blockbuster factual content with them.”

Hemsworth is currently filming Furiosa for director George Miller and is star and producer of Netflix’s sequel Extraction 2; Grayson is an exec producer of the latter. Hemsworth is repped by CAA and Greenberg Glusker and Grayson by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein. CAA and Greenberg Glusker brokered the Nat Geo deal.