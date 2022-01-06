Chris Noth Cameo in ‘And Just Like That’ Finale Scrapped

[This story contains spoilers for the finale of HBO Max’s And Just Like That.]

A brief resurrection of Mr. Big on HBO Max’s And Just Like That won’t happen in the wake of sexual assault allegations against actor Chris Noth.

Noth’s character, the long-time love interest turned husband to Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), died in the Sex and the City sequel’s opening episode. The show’s writers had planned for Mr. Big to have a cameo in the finale, but the scene has since been cut.

HBO Max declined comment.

Shortly after And Just Like That premiered, two women told The Hollywood Reporter that Noth had sexually assaulted them: One said he assaulted her in 2004 in Los Angeles, and the second woman said Noth attacked her at his New York apartment in 2015. Noth said in a statement to THR that the allegations are “categorically false” and that the two incidents were consensual.

A third woman, singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile, later said Noth assaulted her in 2002 and is advocating for changes to New York’s statute of limitations in sexual assault cases.

Noth was subsequently dropped by his agents at A3 Artists Agency and from his series regular role on CBS’ The Equalizer. Exercise company Peloton also quickly pulled an ad featuring Noth released in the wake of his character’s death.

Sources say the And Just Like That finale has Carrie traveling to Paris to scatter her late husband’s ashes from the famed Pont des Arts, where the two shared a romantic moment in the series finale of Sex and the City. The scene was to have featured a moment where John Preston/Big appears next to her, but the show’s producers opted to cut his appearance in the wake of the sexual assault allegations and because the sequence played fine without the cameo.

Noth wasn’t slated to appear in any other episodes of the series.

Following the allegations against Noth, Parker and co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis issued a statement saying “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

