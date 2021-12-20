Chris Noth Out of CBS’ ‘The Equalizer’

Chris Noth is out of CBS’ drama The Equalizer as the actor faces allegations of sexual assault.

“Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately,” CBS and Universal Television, which produces the series, said in a statement Monday. He will appear in one more episode of the show that has completed production.

The decision comes four days after a Hollywood Reporter story detailed allegations of sexual assault against Noth by two women: one who says Noth sexually assaulted her in 2004 in Los Angeles, and one who alleges he assaulted her in his New York apartment in 2015. Noth denied the accusations in a statement to THR: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. … The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Following the story’s publication, Noth was dropped as a client of A3 Artists Agency. An ad he filmed for Peloton — released in the wake of his character departing HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That — was also removed from the fitness company’s social media channels.

The two women did not know each other and contacted THR separately, months apart — both using pseudonyms to remain private. Each said she was triggered after seeing news of Noth reprising his role as Mr. Big in And Just Like That.

Noth played William Bishop, the former CIA handler and longtime friend of lead character Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah), in The Equalizer.