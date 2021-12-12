Chris Noth and Ryan Reynolds Team Up for Peloton Ad After ‘And Just Like That’ Death: “He’s Alive”

Chris Noth in 'And Just Like That'

[This story contains spoilers from the first two episodes of HBO Max’s And Just Like That.]

And just like that, Chris Noth is back for another Peloton bike ride.

On Sunday, Ryan Reynolds shared a Peloton ad to Twitter featuring Noth and the fitness company’s real-life instructor Jess King flirting on a couch in front of a fireplace. Reynolds provides the voiceover for the ad that Peloton later shared to its official Twitter account, with the company adding the written message, “And just like that…he’s alive.”

The ad is a response to HBO Max’s And Just Like That, which launched with its first two episodes on Thursday. The Sex and the City sequel series’ much-discussed premiere episode ended with Mr. Big (Noth) dying of a heart attack in the arms of longtime love Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) shortly after completing his 1,000th Peloton ride.

Peloton produced the spot with Reynolds’ marketing company, Maximum Effort, in just 48 hours. Peloton is part of the recently launched Creative-as-a-Subscription (CaaS) service from Maximum Effort’s parent company, MNTN, which helped speed up the ad’s production process.

“To new beginnings,” Noth says in the video. This line is repeated by King, who plays Big’s fictional Peloton trainer, Allegra, in And Just Like That.

After King tells Noth he looks great, the actor replies, “I feel great. Shall we take another ride? Life’s too short not to.” The video reveals two bikes in the background behind their couch.

Reynolds is then heard in voiceover, providing information about heart health in rapid-fire delivery. “And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases,” the actor says. “Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse and reduces blood fat levels.”

The spot ends with Reynolds declaring, “He’s alive.”

HBO Max did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Peloton had previously addressed the And Just Like That death with a statement from Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a cardiologist and member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council.

In her statement, Steinbaum cited Big’s “extravagant lifestyle” and history of heart issues. She added that it was likely his use of the Peloton bike “may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

Back in 2019, Maximum Effort produced an ad starring a woman who had recently appeared in a much-criticized Peloton ad at the time. That ad seemingly referenced the Peloton spot by featuring the woman quickly downing Reynolds’ Aviation Gin before also delivering the line, “To new beginnings.”