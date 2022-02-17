Chris Pratt Amazon Original Series ‘The Terminal List’ to Land on Prime Video in July

- Share this article on Facebook
Prime Video revealed Thursday that The Terminal List, an Amazon Original series starring Chris Pratt, will drop all eight episodes via the platform on July 1.
Based on the novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.
The Terminal List marks Pratt’s first series-regular role since NBC’s hit Parks and Recreation. The drama also stars Constance Wu, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Taylor Kitsch, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Riley Keough and Jai Courtney.
The series is executive produced by Pratt and Jon Schumacher through Invisible Productions, Antoine Fuqua through Fuqua Films, writer and showrunner David DiGilio (ABC’s Traveler, CBS All Access’ Strange Angel), author Carr and writer Daniel Shattuck (White Collar, Graceland).
The Terminal List, which landed on Amazon with a straight-to-series order last May, is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.
MRC Television is a division of MRC, which is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.
