Chris Redd Says He’s “Healing Fast” After Being Attacked Outside New York Comedy Club

Chris Redd says he’s “resting up” and doing OK after he was attacked in front of the Comedy Cellar last week.

The actor and recent Saturday Night Live alum posted a statement to his Instagram story on Sunday with an update on his health status after he was punched in the face by an unidentified individual while exiting a car outside of the New York venue’s front entrance.

“I’ve been resting up like crazy but I want to say thank you thank you thank you for all the messages of love, the jokes and the concern!” Redd wrote. “I’m OK and healing fast!”

Redd also confirmed that the shows canceled following his attack — which included multiple weeknight shows at the Comedy Cellar and a Sunday show at the City Winery in New York — will be rescheduled. “I’ll be back up and talking some good shit very soon!!!” he said.

Redd’s next show is still scheduled for Nov. 11 in Tacoma, Washington.

Following his statement, Redd also promoted his Monday appearance on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen, writing “Last thing I did before my face took a break.”

A preliminary investigation by the NYPD determined that Wednesday night’s attack took place after Redd was approached by an unidentified individual “without prior conversation or provocation.” The individual fled the location after punching Redd, leaving him with a laceration to his face for which he was taken to an area hospital and treated before being released.

Redd appeared on SNL for more than half a decade before his departure ahead of the 48th season this fall. He became a member of the main cast in 2019 after debuting as a featured player in the 2017-2018 season and earned an Emmy for outstanding music and lyrics for his work on “Come Back Barack” while on the show. His upcoming HBO Max comedy special, Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?, is set to debut Nov. 3.