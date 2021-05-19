×
Chris Rock Jokes He Cut Vaccination Line: “I Was Like Billy Zane on the Titanic”

The comic-actor visited 'The Tonight Show' to discuss his new movie 'Spiral: From the Book of Saw'.

Chris Rock on The Tonight Show
Chris Rock on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' Courtesy of NBC

Chris Rock on Tuesday visited The Tonight Show to discuss his new movie, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, but, of course, he also dropped some jokes about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rock mentioned to Jimmy Fallon that he was tested for the virus before he was allowed on the late-night talk show, saying he had already been vaccinated. “I’m two-shots Rock, that’s what they call me,” the comic-actor said, before specifying he received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a single-dose jab. “That’s the food stamps of vaccines,” Rock joked of his J&J shot.

Billy Zane as Cal Hockley in ‘Titanic’ (1997). Everett Collection

Rock then, seemingly joking, said he cut the line to get his shot early. “I didn’t care. I used my celebrity, Jimmy,” Rock said. “I was like, ‘Step aside, Betty White, I did Pootie Tang. Step aside, old people.'”

Rock continued, referencing the classic 1997 James Cameron opus, “I was like Billy Zane on the Titanic. Leo [DiCaprio] died. Billy Zane lived to see another day. I don’t want to be Leo at the bottom of the ocean. Billy Zane got another woman after that thing. In reality, you want to be Leo — but not in that movie.”

Rock also joked that he felt fine from his shot, the only side effect being “a little foot going out of my ass.”

Spiral: From the Book of Saw opened No. 1 in theaters last week. The horror picture is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman and stars Rock alongside Samuel L. Jackson.

Watch the Rock segment below.

