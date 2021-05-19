Chris Rock Jokes He Cut Vaccination Line: “I Was Like Billy Zane on the Titanic”

Chris Rock on Tuesday visited The Tonight Show to discuss his new movie, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, but, of course, he also dropped some jokes about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rock mentioned to Jimmy Fallon that he was tested for the virus before he was allowed on the late-night talk show, saying he had already been vaccinated. “I’m two-shots Rock, that’s what they call me,” the comic-actor said, before specifying he received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a single-dose jab. “That’s the food stamps of vaccines,” Rock joked of his J&J shot.

Billy Zane as Cal Hockley in ‘ Titanic ’ (1997). Everett Collection

Rock then, seemingly joking, said he cut the line to get his shot early. “I didn’t care. I used my celebrity, Jimmy,” Rock said. “I was like, ‘Step aside, Betty White, I did Pootie Tang. Step aside, old people.'”

Rock continued, referencing the classic 1997 James Cameron opus, “I was like Billy Zane on the Titanic. Leo [DiCaprio] died. Billy Zane lived to see another day. I don’t want to be Leo at the bottom of the ocean. Billy Zane got another woman after that thing. In reality, you want to be Leo — but not in that movie.”

Rock also joked that he felt fine from his shot, the only side effect being “a little foot going out of my ass.”

Spiral: From the Book of Saw opened No. 1 in theaters last week. The horror picture is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman and stars Rock alongside Samuel L. Jackson.

Watch the Rock segment below.