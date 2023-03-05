Chris Rock Slams Will Smith in Live Comedy Special for Netflix: “It Still Hurts”

And live from Baltimore, Maryland, it’s Chris Rock: Selective Outrage!

“I’m gonna try to do a show tonight without offending nobody,” Rock said, kicking off his stand-up special. “I’m gonna try my best because you never know who’s going to get triggered.”

He went on to say that he doesn’t have a problem with “wokeness” but isn’t a fan of the “selective outrage,” the kind of people who will listen to Michael Jackson but not R. Kelly: “same crime — one of them just got better songs.”

The comedian re-addressed selective outrage during the last segment of his stand-up act when talking about Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap.

“Will Smith practices selective outrage,” Rock explained. “Outrage because everybody knows what the fuck happened. Everybody that really knows, knows that I have nothing to do with that shit. I didn’t have any entanglements.”

He continued, “His wife was fucking her son’s friend. OK, now, I normally would not talk about this shit, but for some reason, these n—-s put that shit on the internet. I have no idea why two talented people would do something that lowdown. What the fuck? And we’ve all been cheated on. Everybody in here has been cheated on. None of us have ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television.”

Everyone knows what happened by now, Rock said, and he’s still asked if it hurt: “Of course it fucking hurt. It still hurts,” adding, “but I’m not a victim, baby. You will never see me on Oprah crying. It’s never gonna happen … I took that hit like Pacquiao,” he said and the crowd cheered.

“She hurt him way more than he hurt me. Everybody in the world called him a bitch. I tried to call the motherfucker, I tried to call that man and give him my condolences, he didn’t pick up for me.” He continued by listing all the people who called Smith a “bitch” after that interview on Red Table Talk, including Charlamagne Tha God and The View. “Everybody called him a bitch, and who did he hit? Me — a n—a he knows he could beat. That is some bitch ass shit.”

He explained that this stemmed from years ago when Jada Pinkett Smith told Rock he should quit the Oscars after her husband wasn’t nominated for his role in Concussion.

“She started this shit. She said that me, a fucking grown ass man, should quit his job because ‘My husband didn’t get nominated for Concussion,‘ and then this n—-a gives me a fucking concussion.”

Toward the end of the special, Rock changed his tone a bit, saying, “I love Will Smith, my whole life. I loved Will Smith. I saw him open up for Run-D.M.C. … He makes great movies. I have rooted for Will Smith my whole life,” Rock said. “And now I watch Emancipation just to see him get whooped.”

Rock used the last minute of Selective Outrage to answer the question he’s gotten a lot since the Slap: Why didn’t you do anything back? “‘Cause I got parents,” Rock said. “‘Cause I was raised. And you know what my parents taught me? Don’t fight in front of white people.”

Earlier in his set, Rock touched on the opioid crisis and how America’s real addiction is attention, not drugs, and how, oftentimes, people who victimize themselves do it for attention. He used this moment to reference the Capitol Riots.

“Did you see the Capitol Riots? White men trying to overthrow the government that they run?” Rock said. “They’re like, ‘Damn, we gotta get them out of office.’ Who? Us? Did you see the Capitol Riots? What kind of white Planet of the Apes shit was that?”

He then rhetorically asked the crowd what would make white men think they’re losing the country because they’re not in commercials anymore? “There’s no Black couples either,” he said. “Every commercial has a mixed-race couple,” adding that he saw a commercial the other day where a Japanese woman was married to a caterpillar.

“By the way, speaking of commercials, when did Snoop Dogg become Morgan Freeman?” Rock joked. “I saw a commercial the other day where Snoop was selling reverse mortgages.” But he made it a purpose to note that he loves Snoop Dogg. “I’m not dissing Snoop. The last thing I need is another mad rapper,” he added, to cheers from the crowd.

Later in the stand-up, Rock touched on politics, saying that Republicans lie, and Democrats leave out key parts of the truth, but “the whole country’s fucked up,” citing school shootings, the opioid epidemic and limited access to abortions.

“There’s a part of me that’s pro-life, OK? Because I’m definitely pro [my daughters’] lives,” he said. “But since I love my daughters unconditionally — I love them not just as little girls alone but as grown women — I want my daughters to live in a world where they have complete control of their bodies.”

The comedian took the stage in Baltimore on Saturday for Netlifx’s first-ever live, global streaming event, which aired from the city’s Hippodrome Theatre.

The pre-show featured appearances from fellow comics and Rock’s friends, including Amy Schumer and Jerry Seinfeld. The Daily Show‘s Ronny Chieng hosted the special, with Areseno Hall, Deon Cole and Leslie Jones also appearing.

Chieng kicked off the night live at Los Angeles’ Comedy Store, joking that the iconic comedy venue on the Sunset Strip will be full of fluff from Netflix’s biggest fluffers.

“I cannot emphasize how live things are today,” The Daily Show correspondent said. “We are live from two different locations simultaneously, Los Angeles and Baltimore. Why? For absolutely no reason. This is extremely expensive and difficult and irritating.”

The comedian also poked fun at how they’re doing a live comedy show on a Saturday night, a concept that has existed for decades, aka Saturday Night Live.

Chieng then introduced Hall, who shared how Rock got him back into stand-up. Toward the end of his brief set at the Comedy Store, Hall said that he hopes everyone enjoys the night “because I know somewhere Will Smith will not.”

“Trust me. We won’t know this, but I bet you Will Smith slaps the fuck out of a TV tonight,” he joked. “He gon’ knock that motherfucker off the wall.”

Matthew McConaughey, Amy Schumer, Ali Wong, Woody Harrelson, Paul McCartney, Rosie Perez, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart, Sarah Silverman, Ice-T, Adam Sandler and many others wished Rock luck ahead of his live event.

Rock went live from Baltimore at 7 p.m. PT for the Selective Outrage special, his second special for Netflix, which will remain available to stream after it airs, but the pre- and post-shows won’t be.

David Spade and Dana Carvey emceed the post-show, with guests like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and JB Smoove.