Chrissy Teigen Exits Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ After Courtney Stodden Bullying Controversy

Chrissy Teigen has exited a guest voiceover role in the Netflix comedy Never Have I Ever, following her admission and apology to bullying Courtney Stodden a decade ago.

Teigen decided to step away from the role, which would have occurred in one episode, according to a spokesperson for the show. The previous season featured voiceover narration by famed tennis player John McEnroe for Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s character Devi.

A spokesman for the show said the role is expected to be recast. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Teigen’s reps for further comment.

Teigen apologized to Courtney Stodden in early May after being accused of bullying them a decade ago, including telling Stodden to take their own life.

Stodden had recently called out multiple celebrities, including Teigen as well as Joy Behar and Courtney Love, in an interview with the Daily Beast for harassing them on and off social media when they were a teenager. Stodden garnered fame alongside criticism in 2011 for marrying 50-year-old acting coach and The Green Mile actor Doug Hutchison when they were 16 years old. The couple divorced in 2020.

“She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die,’” Stodden alleged of Teigen.

Teigen addressed the tweets and publicly apologized on Twitter, writing, “Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly.”