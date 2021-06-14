CNN’s Christiane Amanpour Undergoing Treatment For Ovarian Cancer

CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour revealed on Monday that she is undergoing treatment for ovarian cancer.

Amanpour has been off the air for the past four weeks, and opened her hour by thanking the anchors that filled in for her.

“During that time, like millions of women around the world, I have been diagnosed with ovarian cancer,” Amanpour said. “I have had successful major surgery to remove it, and I am now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible long-term prognosis, and I am confident.”

Amanpour added that her decision to reveal the diagnosis was not made just to explain her absence.

“I am telling you this out of transparency, but in truth, really mostly as a shoutout to early diagnosis,” she said. “To urge women to educate themselves on this disease, to get all the regular screenings and scans that you can, to always listen to your bodies, and of course to ensure that your legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished.”

Amanpour, who also anchors the PBS program Amanpour & Company, was an early hire for CNN, covering the Iran-Iraq war for the cable news channel. Her coverage of the fall of the Soviet Union and the Gulf War helped propel CNN to a global audience.

Amanpour left CNN for ABC News in 2010, where she was moderator of This Week, and the broadcaster and CNN cut a unique deal in 2012, letting Amanpour continue to moderate the Sunday public affairs show while also anchoring for CNN.