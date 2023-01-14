Christina Applegate to Attend Critics Choice Awards in a First Since Her Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Christina Applegate’s award show return will be one to remember at Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards.

The Bad Moms actress, who is nominated for best actress in a comedy series for Netflix’s Dead to Me, is set to attend an awards ceremony for the first time since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Applegate has received two previous Critics Choice Award nominations for her role on the show.

On Thursday, Applegate took to Twitter to share her thoughts ahead of the big night, writing, “So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been to since 2019. And the first since MS. NERVOUS! But grateful to the @CriticsChoice for including me.”

In August 2021, the Married… with Children star revealed her MS diagnosis. At the time, the Netflix show was halfway through production for its third and final season. As Applegate started treatment, the show went on a five-month hiatus, but the crew and team ended up coming back together to finish the show at Applegate’s request.

“Christina wanted to finish the season, she wanted us to tell the story and she wanted to be able to give that gift to the audience,” creator Liz Feldman told The Hollywood Reporter at the season three premiere in November. “She wanted to give that closure and she wanted to give us closure, and so we did it on her terms and I’m extremely proud of how it turned out.”

The dark drama-comedy follows a recently widowed real estate agent, Jen (Applegate), and a free spirit with a shocking secret, Judy (Linda Cardellini). The two build an unlikely friendship after meeting at a grief support group and both face their personal struggles. At the same time, Jen works to uncover Judy’s secrets and get answers about her husband’s death.

Applegate also expressed her gratitude toward SAG-AFTRA on Wednesday after being nominated for a SAG Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for Dead to Me. “Thank you @SAGawards for this nomination today!” she said on Twitter. “I have been a proud member of this union since 1975. I’ve had an incredibly hard year, and today this made me smile. Much love to my peers and to my sweet Jean Smart and the other incredible ladies I walk beside.”

The final season of Dead to Me is currently streaming on Netflix.