‘Sweet Tooth’ Producer Christina Ham Inks Overall Deal at UCP

Universal Studio Group’s UCP has signed an overall deal with playwright and TV writer and producer Christina Ham.

Under the deal, Ham (Sweet Tooth, Westworld) will develop and produce projects across television platforms.

“I am tremendously excited about joining the UCP family having been an admirer of their programming for a long time,” said Ham. “As a creator, to have UCP as a creative home will allow me to develop the kind of stories that I value the most — those that not only expand how Black stories are told and seen but to also push the envelope aesthetically for what’s possible on screen. It’s always been important to me to bring to life those narratives that have been pushed to the margins. More importantly, it’s refreshing to know that my voice and vision are valued and supported within this partnership.”

Added UCP senior vp and head of development Garrett Kemble, “The deal with Christina is a perfect collaboration because she embodies everything we stand for at UCP. Christina’s storytelling is wildly imaginative, while still feeling intimate and emotionally connected with meaningful commentary. We are beyond thrilled to be her partner.”

Ham worked as a writer on UCP’s Brand New Cherry Flavor, which debuts Aug. 13 on Netflix. She was a supervising producer on the forthcoming season of HBO’s Westworld and a writer and producer of Netflix’s Sweet Tooth.

As a playwright, Ham has developed and produced projects with the Kennedy Center, Arena Stage, Center Theater Group, Guthrie Theater, Ensemble Studio Theatre, Goodman Theatre, Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston and the Tokyo International Arts Festival, among others. She’s a member of The Kilroys, a group that advocates for equal representation of woman, trans and non-binary writers on American stages.

Ham is repped by UTA, Jackoway Austen and Gramercy Park Entertainment.