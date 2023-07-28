CNN Chief Business Correspondent and ‘Early Start’ Anchor Christine Romans Exiting Channel

CNN Early Start anchor and chief business correspondent Christine Romans has decided to exit the cable news channel.

Romans announced her decision Friday morning, in conjunction with an on-air sendoff on CNN This Morning. Her last day at the channel is today.

“It’s impossible to sum up 24 wonderful and transformative years at CNN, but here it goes: five elections, a dot-com boom and bust, 9/11, a housing bubble and financial crisis, and a global pandemic. Oh…and a wedding, 3 baby boys, 3 books and 10 years of 3 a.m. wake-up calls!” Romans tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve climbed the mountain and it’s time for me to climb a new one, but I’m forever grateful to have worked alongside some of the most talented journalists in the business.”

Romans — a staple of CNN’s business coverage for CNN since 1999 and on the morning show for the past decade — is believed to have made the decision to leave recently. She is not expected to be jumping to another TV news competitor.

A veteran business journalist, Romans joined CNN from Reuters, and spent the first few years at the channel reporting from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. At CNN she garnered a reputation for breaking down economic news (like jobs reports or inflation numbers) in a way that casual viewers could understand, and for interviewing CEOs like Disney’s Bob Iger, JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

She is also the author of three books: Smart Is the New Rich: If You Can’t Afford it—Put It Down, How to Speak Money, and Smart Is the New Rich Money Guide for Millennials.