Christoph Waltz to Star in Amazon Thriller ‘The Consultant’

Christoph Waltz is headed to Amazon.

The Oscar winner will star in a series called The Consultant for the tech giant’s Prime Video streaming platform. The show, from Servant creator Tony Basgallop, MGM Television and Amazon Studios, is described as a darkly comedic workplace thriller that explores a sinister relationship between boss and employee. It’s inspired by a 2015 novel of the same title by Bentley Little.

Matt Shakman (WandaVision, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) will direct and executive produce along with Basgallop and Waltz.

“It’s a huge honor to be working with the talents of Matt Shakman and Christoph Waltz on this project that I developed with the team at 1.21 and Toluca Pictures,” said Basgallop. “And with MGM and Amazon Studios we’ve found partners who are not afraid to be bold and explosive.”

Added Amazon Studios head of television Vernon Sanders, “With The Consultant, Tony Basgallop has created something fearless with equal parts savage humor and delicious thrills. We are excited to collaborate with him and the entire creative team in bringing this edge-of-your seat, can’t-miss series to our Prime Video customers across the globe.”

The Consultant is the second series Waltz has signed onto recently. He also stars in the Quibi turned Roku drama Most Dangerous Game, which was renewed for a second season in August.

Waltz won Oscars in 2010 and 2013 for his roles in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained. His recent credits include Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, No Time to Die and Alita: Battle Angel.

Basgallop, Shakman and Waltz are executive producing The Consultant with Steve Stark and Andrew Mittman. Kai Dolbashian will serve as co-producer.