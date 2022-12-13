Chuck Lorre’s ‘How to Be a Bookie’ Adds Maxim Swinton (Exclusive)

Chuck Lorre’s HBO Max comedy How to Be a Bookie continues to grow its cast.

The latest addition is Maxim Swinton (Fleishman Is in Trouble), who will play the stepson of star and esxecutive producer Sebastian Maniscalco. Swinton joins an ensemble that also includes Omar J. Dorsey, Andrea Anders, Vanessa Ferlito and Jorge Garcia.

How to Be a Bookie is Lorre’s first show for HBO Max, which gave it a straight-to-series order in October. The single-camera comedy, which Lorre is writing with frequent collaborator Nick Bakay, centers on Danny (Maniscalco), a veteran Los Angeles bookie who struggles to keep his business going amid the widespread legalization of sports gambling, unstable clients, family, co-workers and a lifestyle that takes him to every part of the city.

Swinton will play Anthony, Danny’s 11-year-old stepson. Anthony is described as “a sweet kid who has a complicated relationship to the world thanks to a biological father in a psych ward, a budding eating disorder and a deep commitment to anime cosplay.”

Lorre, Bakay and Maniscalco executive produce along with Judi Marmel. How to Be a Bookie comes from Warner Bros. Television, Lorre’s longtime studio home.

In addition to FX and Hulu’s Fleishman Is in Trouble, Swinton’s credits include Apple TV+’s Raymond & Ray and Netflix’s Halston, where the played the young version of Ewan McGregor’s title character. He is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Edge Entertainment Management, Lichter Grossman and Persona PR.