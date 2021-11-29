‘Chucky’ Renewed for Season 2 at USA Network/Syfy

NBCUniversal has pulled the string for season two of Chucky.

The revival of the beloved horror franchise has aired jointly on USA Network and Syfy and, per NBCU, has reached 9.5 million viewers in its first season across all platforms. Season one wraps its run Tuesday at 10 p.m. on both basic cable networks. The series, which hails from Chucky creator Don Mancini, will make its streaming debut on Peacock starting Dec. 1.

“We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,” said Mancini, who exec produces the series. “Many thanks to our partners at USA, Syfy and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing Chucky to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!’”

Picked up to series in January 2020 after being in development for a year, Chucky was originally poised to air on Syfy as part of former network chief Chris McCumber’s effort to lean harder into fan service for the cabler. With NBCUniversal’s restructuring last year, new NBCU entertainment boss Susan Rovner made the decision to share the property with USA Network as well. That strategy, which NBCU brass has done a few other times since, has paid off with the renewal as the conglomerate looks to use the breadth of its portfolio to get more eyeballs on its content.

Chucky is produced in-house by Universal Content Productions. Mancini, David Kirschner, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund and Harley Peyton exec produce. The cast includes Zackary Arthur, Alyvia Alyn Lin, Teo Briones, Bjogvin Arnarson and Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky.

Chucky currently is the last remaining scripted series on USA Network as the cabler, under Rovner and Frances Berwick, has shifted its focus to sports and unscripted programming. At Syfy, meanwhile, also has Resident Alien, Day of the Dead and the recently ordered Fat Vampire.

To hear more from Mancini — and other top showrunners — about the state of horror on television, listen to the TV’s Top 5 Halloween special episode here.