Jennifer Lopez to Produce ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’ Limited Series With Skydance TV

The oft-told tale of Cinderella is plotting its way back to screens — this time as a limited series.

Skydance Television, Concord Originals and Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions are teaming up to produce a series based on Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Rachel Shukert, who created The Baby-Sitters Club for Netflix, will adapt the musical and serve as showrunner.

The project is the first to result from a deal between the three companies to develop original material based on Concord’s library of musicals. It will be taken to potential buyers in the near future.

“The story of Cinderella is as timeless now as ever,” said Skydance Television president Bill Bost. “This aspirational story of romance, unconventional families and the surprising power of wishes has inspired audiences around the world for centuries, and we are thrilled to be working with Jennifer, Rachel, Concord and The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization to bring our fresh take to the screen.”

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella was the only musical the legendary duo created for television. Starring Julie Andrews, the program’s debut in 1957 on CBS was watched by an estimated 100 million people — the biggest audience ever for a TV broadcast at the time. Revivals in 1965 (starring Lesley Ann Warren as Cinderella) and 1997 (with Brandy Norwood as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother) and also drew huge audiences.

“Rodgers & Hammerstein elevated the already magical story of Cinderella with their iconic music that has attracted legends of screen and stage throughout its many beloved, award-winning iterations over the years,” said Sophia Dilley, senior vp development and production at Concord Originals. “Our partnership with Skydance and Nuyorican on this project is the first step of many towards our collective goal of championing timeless classics for a new generation, and Rachel is the perfect voice to expand upon this story in a contemporary way.”

Shukert and Lopez will executive produce the project along with Nuyorican’s Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina; Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bost; Dilley; and Concord CEO Scott Pascucci.