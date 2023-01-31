Henry Winkler, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ron Howard Among Those Remembering Cindy Williams: “Talent Was Limitless”

- Share this article on Facebook
Henry Wrinkler, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael McKean and Ron Howard are among the notable figures in Hollywood remembering Cindy Williams, who died at the age of 75.
The actress, who starred in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley, died in Los Angles on Wednesday following a short illness, according to a statement from her children. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege,” the statement read. “She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”
Henry Wrinkler, who met Williams while playing Fonzie on Happy Days – the show that kicked off Laverne & Shirley, shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, “Cindy has been my friend and professional colleague since I met her on the set of Happy Days in 1975. Not once have I ever been in her presence when she wasn’t gracious, thoughtful and kind. Cindy’s talent was limitless. There was not a genre she could not conquer. I am so glad I knew her.”
Jamie Lee Curtis took to her Instagram, writing, “Cindy was AMAZING! Such a great, natural comedian. So wide open. Such a sad loss.”
Ron Howard tweeted, “Her unpretentious intelligence, talent, wit & humanity impacted every character she created & person she worked with. We were paired as actors on 6 different projects. American Graffiti a couple of dramas & then Happy Days & Laverne and Shirley Lucky me. RIP, Cindy.”
Yvette Nicole Brown, who says she met Williams when she appeared on an episode of The Odd Couple, said on Twitter, “I hate this so much. I just hate it! Oh how I loved Cindy Williams. When I was blessed to meet her on the set of The Odd Couple she was as lovely as I always imagined she’d be.”
Read more tributes below:
