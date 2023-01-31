Henry Winkler, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ron Howard Among Those Remembering Cindy Williams: “Talent Was Limitless”

Henry Wrinkler, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael McKean and Ron Howard are among the notable figures in Hollywood remembering Cindy Williams, who died at the age of 75.

The actress, who starred in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley, died in Los Angles on Wednesday following a short illness, according to a statement from her children. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege,” the statement read. “She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”

Henry Wrinkler, who met Williams while playing Fonzie on Happy Days – the show that kicked off Laverne & Shirley, shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, “Cindy has been my friend and professional colleague since I met her on the set of Happy Days in 1975. Not once have I ever been in her presence when she wasn’t gracious, thoughtful and kind. Cindy’s talent was limitless. There was not a genre she could not conquer. I am so glad I knew her.”

Jamie Lee Curtis took to her Instagram, writing, “Cindy was AMAZING! Such a great, natural comedian. So wide open. Such a sad loss.”

Ron Howard tweeted, “Her unpretentious intelligence, talent, wit & humanity impacted every character she created & person she worked with. We were paired as actors on 6 different projects. American Graffiti a couple of dramas & then Happy Days & Laverne and Shirley Lucky me. RIP, Cindy.”

Yvette Nicole Brown, who says she met Williams when she appeared on an episode of The Odd Couple, said on Twitter, “I hate this so much. I just hate it! Oh how I loved Cindy Williams. When I was blessed to meet her on the set of The Odd Couple she was as lovely as I always imagined she’d be.”

Read more tributes below:

Backstage, Season 1: I'm offstage waiting for a cue. The script's been a tough one, so we're giving it 110% and the audience is having a great time. Cindy scoots by me to make her entrance and with a glorious grin, says: "Show's cookin'!". Amen. Thank you, Cindy. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 31, 2023

She never heard the word impossible. Thank you for all the laughter and treasured TV memories, Cindy. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sgH06ntdrB — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) January 31, 2023

I hate this so much. I just hate it! 💔 Oh how I loved Cindy Williams. When I was blessed to meet her on the set of @TheOddCoupleCBS she was as lovely as I always imagined she’d be. #Dammit #LaverneAndShirley Actor #CindyWilliams Dead at 75 https://t.co/Xw19icbpVL via @TMZ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 31, 2023

I did not know Cindy Williams but boy did I adore her work, especially the wacky joyful funny pleasure of watching her Laverne and Shirley days. I pray she had a good life and send my sympathy to those who knew and loved her. #RIPCindyWilliams — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) January 31, 2023

Cindy’s great first “Conversation”: “Every time I see one of those old guys, I always think that he was once somebody's baby boy. He had a mother and a father who loved him and now there he is, half dead on a park bench, and where are his mother, his father, all his uncles now?” pic.twitter.com/FN3emvRJ8H — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) January 31, 2023

Cindy Williams was one of the first prominent industry people to encourage me at the beginning of my career at the Groundlings Theatre. She was so lovely. And I loved making her laugh her dirty laugh. RIP Cindy. — Michael McDonald (@mcdonaldcomedy) January 31, 2023

I just worked with Cindy Williams, and I am so heartbroken by this news. She was an absolute gem. 💔💔💔 https://t.co/vJh3WfsjwQ — Kerry O'Malley (@TheKerryOMalley) January 31, 2023