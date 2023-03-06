Russo Bros.’ ‘Citadel’ Drops Trailer Starring Richard Madden in Big-Budget Thriller

Prime Video’s big-budget new spy thriller Citadel has released its official trailer.

The drama is executive produced by the Russo Brothers (Avengers: Endgame) and showrunner David Weil (Hunters), and stars Richard Madden (Bodyguard) and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico).

The show’s trailer was previously announced to debut earlier this month, but then it was delayed following a train crash in Greece (the trailer includes an action sequence aboard a luxury train).

Citadel is conceived as a potential franchise starter: An Avengers-style global adventure where spies from several countries came together for the ultimate mission. Previously, The Hollywood Reporter detailed how Citadel‘s budget ballooned to more than $200 million for its seven episodes amid cost overruns and creative differences. The behind-the-scenes drama led to a round of pricey reshoots and writers Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec being replaced by Weil. The project follows the Russo Bros’ spy thriller Gray Man costing $250 million and becoming Netflix’s most expensive movie ever made.

Citadel‘s official description: “Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.”

The series premieres on Prime Video on April 28, debuting with two episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly on Fridays.