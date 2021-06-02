‘City on a Hill’ Renewed for Season 3 at Showtime

Showtime is taking a third trip to Boston.

The ViacomCBS-backed premium cable network has renewed City on a Hill for a third season. Showrunner Tom Fontana will return alongside stars Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge.

The third season will consist of eight episodes, even with its sophomore run and down two from its freshman order.

The Boston-set cop drama is exec produced by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck alongside Jennifer Todd and Barry Levinson, among others. Bacon and Hodge co-exec produce.

The timing of the renewal arrives two weeks after season two wrapped its run on Showtime. The season was down compared with its freshman order but remains a standout with delayed/on-demand and streaming viewers.

City on a Hill is part of a scripted roster on Showtime that also includes Billions, Black Monday, The Chi, Dexter and The L Word, as well as the upcoming Ripley, starring Andrew Scott, and Safdie brothers comedy The Curse starring Emma Stone, among others.