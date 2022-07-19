CJ Chair, ‘Parasite’ Producer Miky Lee to Receive 2022 International Emmy Directorate Award

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Miky Lee, vice chair of Korean media giant CJ Group, will be honored by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences with its 2022 International Emmy Directorate Award, in celebration of her life’s work.
In her position at CJ, Lee championed a new generation of Korean directors, including Park Chan-wook and Bong Joon Ho, helping launch the global Korean wave. Her executive producer credits include Lady Vengeance, The Host, Snowpiercer, The Handmaiden and Parasite, which made history in 2020 when it became the first Korean-language film (or non-English-language film of any kind) to win the Oscar for best picture.
Lee spearheaded CJ’s investment in DreamWorks SKG in 1995, starting the Korean company’s global rise.
Related Stories
On the TV side, Lee oversaw the English-language series adaptation of Snowpiercer, which wrapped its third season on TNT earlier this year and picked up a 2022 Emmy nomination for outstanding special visual effects. CJ’s other TV credits include Korean series Crash Landing on You, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God and Hospital Playlist. The company’s theater division produced the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Kinky Boots.
CJ’s operations include drama production powerhouse Studio Dragon, K-OTT content production studio CJ ENM Studios, and the U.S.-based studio Endeavor Content, which CJ acquired in 2021.
“Miky Lee is in a class of her own, a visionary leader who has harnessed her exceptional business acumen and love of her country’s culture by tirelessly spearheading the global phenomenon of the Korean wave for over twenty five years,” said Bruce L. Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy. “The whole world witnessed her commitment to our industry and Korea when she, along with the creators of Parasite, enthusiastically accepted the Oscar for her company’s award-winning film Parasite, a historic milestone for Korean content.”
Lee will receive the 2022 International Emmy Directorate Award at the 50th International Emmy Awards gala in New York on Monday, November 21.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Rambling Reporter
Steph Curry on Why He Texted Drake, Peyton Manning Before Agreeing to Host ESPY Awards
-
-
Representation in Hollywood
‘Euphoria,’ ‘Yellowjackets,’ ‘Big Sky’ Among Series to Get ReFrame Stamp of Approval
-
-
-
Live Feed
‘Better Call Saul’ Star Rhea Seehorn Reflects On Game-Changing Episode and Her Emmy Nominations