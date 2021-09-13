Courtney B. Vance, Claire Foy, Maya Rudolph and Dave Chappelle Win Guest Performer Emmys

Courtney B. Vance, Claire Foy, Maya Rudolph and Dave Chappelle are the 2021 guest actor Emmy winners, all picking up trophies at Sunday night’s Creative Arts Emmy ceremony.

Courtney B. Vance took home the guest actor in a drama series win for his role on Lovecraft Country. He was nominated against Charles Dance (The Crown), Don Cheadle (The Falcon and The Winter Soldier), Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian) and Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian).

In his speech, Vance thanked showrunner Misha Green, HBO, his cast and crew and wife Angela Bassett and their children, before taking a moment to acknowledge co-star Michael K. Williams, who died last week.

“Misha said it best, Michael did everything with his full heart open, with his infinite spirit and way too much style,” Vance said. “May he rest in power and let us all honor his immense legacy by being a little more love-forward, a little more endless in thought and a little more swaggy in life.”

Backstage, Vance continued to talk about his relationship with Williams, telling the press room that the two had finally met in recent years after years of following each other’s work.

“We were just overjoyed to share the same dais and couldn’t wait to get off stage so we could just hug and say how much we loved each other,” Vance said. “The idea that shortly after that we’d be playing brothers in Lovecraft Country — this is his. We were brothers, I died in this series and we said goodbye to each other so it’s just too painful to really think about. I just honor him how I can.”

Claire Foy won the guest actress in a drama series for her brief return to The Crown as Queen Elizabeth in season four, after having played the monarch in the first two seasons. She previously won for the performance in the lead actress category in 2018.

Foy was nominated alongside Sophie Okonedo (Ratched), Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale), McKenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us). The actress was not in attendance at the ceremony and did not appear virtually; presenters Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn accepted on her behalf.

Dave Chappelle won for his stint hosting Saturday Night Live, beating out Daniel Kaluuya (SNL), Dan Levy (SNL), Alec Baldwin (SNL) and Morgan Freeman (The Kominsky Method). He was also not in attendance at the ceremony and did not appear virtually; presenter Nicole Byer accepted on his behalf.

Maya Rudolph also won for hosting SNL and her award was her second Emmy of the day and fourth ever: She won earlier Sunday for her voice work on Big Mouth. In the guest actress category she was up against Yvette Nicole Brown (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Issa Rae (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Jane Adams (Hacks), Kristen Wiig (SNL) and Bernadette Peters (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist). She won in the same category last year for playing Kamala Harris. With this year’s win, Rudolph becomes the third black woman to ever win back to back Emmys.

Rudolph gave her speech via video, saying” It’s so nice to be home with my family celebrating, and I feel grateful to win an Emmy for something I love so much.” She also gave a shout-out to her parents for letting her express herself and giving her so much love growing up, which has also passing that onto her kids, with “a family that supports what I do and see mommy loves what she does.”

This year’s Creative Arts ceremony took place in person over the course of three separate ceremonies this weekend. Amid the pandemic, the awards were handed out before limited (tested and vaccinated) audiences under a tent on the event deck of L.A. Live, behind traditional Emmy venue the Microsoft Theater.