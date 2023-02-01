‘The Cleaning Lady’ Renewed for Third Season at Fox With New Showrunner

The Cleaning Lady will remain on call at Fox.

The network has renewed its drama series for a third season. The pickup for the series, produced by Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment, comes seven weeks after The Cleaning Lady wrapped its 12-episode second season.

Season three will also bring a new co-showrunner to The Cleaning Lady. Jeannine Renshaw (In the Dark, Good Girls) has joined the series and will serve as co-showrunner alongside Miranda Kwok, who developed the show. Renshaw steps in for Melissa Carter, who is departing to focus on development under her overall deal at Warner Bros.

“After two heart-pounding seasons, we’re thrilled with how audiences have latched on to this incredible story,” Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said in a statement. “The cast, led by the incomparable Élodie Yung, along with our brilliant creative team and our partners at Warner Bros. Television have expertly crafted a highly compelling, emotionally-driven show that gives a perspective you don’t often see on television.”

Added Warner Bros. Television Group chairman and CEO Channing Dungey, “The Cleaning Lady is a gripping and masterful tale of a mother who will do anything for her child. I am thrilled that we get to continue to explore Thony’s world in a third season. A big thank you to our partners at Fox for providing a platform for this show to thrive, to Miranda Kwok for developing such a powerful story, and to Melissa Carter for her leadership during the first two seasons. We are excited about Jeannine Renshaw joining the creative team, and I can’t wait for audiences to see what Miranda and Jeannine have in store for season three.”

The early renewal for The Cleaning Lady could also serve as a hedge against a possible strike by writers, actors or directors in the coming months. The Writers Guild’s current contract expires on May 1; contracts for the Directors Guild and SAG-AFTRA are up at the end of June. A work stoppage by any of the unions could delay production on fall series, but those renewed early could conceivably have scripts written and a handful of episodes banked before any potential strike, giving broadcasters at least a smattering of scripted programming when the 2023-24 season begins in September.

On-air ratings for The Cleaning Lady cooled some in its second season: The drama averaged 3.52 million viewers per episode with a week of delayed viewing, according to Nielsen (those figures don’t include streaming), vs. 5.17 million for its first season. Per Fox, the show’s multi-platform audience was 5.4 million viewers for season two, a 53 percent jump over the Nielsen seven-day figure.

Yung plays the title role in the series, a Cambodian-Filipino surgeon who travels to the United States to seek cutting-edge medical treatment for her son. Her visa expired, she takes a job as a cleaner and becomes caught up with a crime organization.

The cast also includes Adan Canto, Oliver Hudson, Martha Millan, Sebastien and Valentino LeSalle, Sean Lew, Faith Bryant, Eva De Dominici and Naveen Andrews.

The Cleaning Lady is based on an Argentinian drama. Kwok and Renshaw executive produce along with Shay Mitchell, David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez.

The series is Fox’s first live-action scripted renewal for the 2023-24 season. Animated stalwarts Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy and The Simpsons are also set to return. Keep track of all broadcast renewals and cancellations with The Hollywood Reporter’s network scorecard.